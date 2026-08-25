Dodgers Find Long-Term Silver Lining in Tyler Glasnow's Extended Absence

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is making his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

Glasnow has been sidelined since early May when he left a start early due to back spasms. But the veteran is finally healthy and off the injured list, giving the Dodgers another boost to their pitching staff.

The recovery process for Glasnow has been slow, with the right-hander battling through multiple setbacks. But there seems to be a silver lining in his long recovery process, as he built better habits to avoid putting as much pressure on his back.

“When my hips weren’t in the right spot, my back was taking a lot of the heat,” Glasnow said to The Athletic. “So, after looking at that stuff and building back up, I’ve gotten into some better habits and not gotten so deep into my legs."

Upon initial analysis, the injury wasn't expected to keep Glasnow out for months. But the veteran just couldn't get his back to where it needed to be, causing all sorts of frustration for him during the process.

Part of why it has taken Glasnow so long to come back is that, due to his 6-foot-8 frame, every time he threw a pitch, it added extra strain onto the already injured back. But he has learned how to navigate this problem, giving him more hopeful results for the future.

“I’m moving a little quicker, and it’s helping my stuff as well,” Glasnow said. “So, it’s a double-good thing.”

With Glasnow now back in the fold, the Dodgers' loaded starting rotation can finally come together. Los Angeles got Blake Snell back recently, giving this team the first look at its fully healthy group of pitchers all season once Shohei Ohtani returns potentially next week.

What Does the Dodgers Starting Rotation Look Like With Tyler Glasnow Returning?

Now that Glasnow has come back, the Dodgers have what looks like an All-Star roster in the starting group. Here is how the rotation will look with Glasnow back in the fold (and Ohtani almost back):

LHP Tarik Skubal

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto

LHP Blake Snell

RHP Tyler Glasnow

RHP Shohei Ohtani (returning from injury)

Ohtani has been slowly ramping himself up for a return to the mound following a long battle with a knee and biceps injury. The Dodgers could get him back as soon as this Sunday.

Injured left-hander Justin Wrobleski could also be an option, but he's going to be placed in the bullpen upon his return barring an injury to someone else. Eric Lauer has also been moved to the bullpen in a multi-inning role.

Overall, the Dodgers have plenty of depth to use down the stretch of the season, while having the ability to give guys an extra day off for rest. This should put them in a strong position come playoff time, with manager Dave Roberts' biggest issue being which star pitcher should start which game.

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