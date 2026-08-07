Dodgers Breakout Reliever May Need Elbow Surgery in Brutal Update

Will Klein's 2026 season could be in jeopardy.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever had picked up right where he left off after a dominant display in the World Series, up until this past month, when he suddenly struggled before the team decided to place him on the injured list due to right elbow discomfort.

At the time, it was unclear whether the 15-day stint would be sufficient. Since then, the Dodgers have received a better understanding of how severe the injury could be — and it could spell trouble for Klein and Los Angeles.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported that the team discovered bone chips in Klein's elbow, and the right-hander could be forced to undergo surgery.

"The Dodgers are deciding next steps after an MRI showed bone chips in his elbow, league sources told The Athletic," Ardaya wrote.

"Those sources spoke on the condition of anonymity so they could speak candidly about the fluid nature of the Dodgers’ plans. If Klein needs surgery, it would put his season in jeopardy."

Will Klein Struggled Before Going on Injured List

Before Klein landed on the IL, he had allowed 10 runs, eight of which were earned, over his last five outings across six innings.

It was a nightmare stretch, but it's now clear what led to it.

Prior to the injury, Klein served as a high-leverage reliever for the Dodgers. Heading into July, the right-hander had a 2.51 ERA. Heading into June, it was at 1.88.

Overall, in 36 appearances this season, Klein has a 3.67 ERA, 49 strikeouts and a 3-4 record in 41.2 innings of work.

Klein ranks among the league's best in several key metrics, including the 92nd percentile in fastball velocity, the 98th percentile in barrel rate and the 96th percentile in ground-ball rate.

Could Will Klein Need Surgery?

The bone chips in Klein's elbow are not a good sign.

They are significant issues that often require surgical intervention to restore full range of motion and eliminate pain.

Bone chips in a pitcher's elbow would require less severe surgery than that for a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL). Nevertheless, it would almost certainly sideline Klein for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Klein's 36 appearances and 42.1 innings of work in 2026 are career-highs at the major league level.

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