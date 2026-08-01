Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Ties With Pitcher, ‘Realistic’ Tarik Skubal Trade Package, Alex Call Drawing Interest
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox, 9-4, on Friday evening and fell to 69-41 on the year.
Superstar Shohei Ohtani had a two-hit game, one of which was a two-run home run in the fifth inning while fellow superstar Freddie Freeman enjoyed a three-hit night including an RBI single in the fourth. Rookie backstop Eliezer Alfonso collected an RBI single of his own ahead of Ohtani's home run in the fifth.
On the pitching side of things, Edgardo Henriquez started the bullpen game and struck out one in his lone inning of work and handed the ball to Will Klein, who allowed three hits and an earned run on his way to recording four outs. Southpaw Cole Irvin returned to an MLB mound for the first time since 2024 and ate six innings for the defending champions as he struck out five and allowed six earned runs. Evan Phillips got the final two outs for the Dodgers in the ninth.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers designated a right-handed pitcher for assignment. In a corresponding move, Irvin was activated (and was charged with the loss) and right-hander Brock Stewart headed back to the injured list with a shoulder injury.
In other news, while Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has continued to be linked to a trade with the Dodgers, Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen theorized a "realistic" package that it may take for the two-time Cy Young award winner.
Finally, Dodgers outfielder Alex Call has been drawing interest from multiple contenders in both the American and National Leagues. The 31-year-old is hitting .246 this season with a home run and 16 RBIs in 60 games played.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Promote Pitcher After 2-Year Absence, Again Lose Brock Stewart to IL
Dodgers' 'Realistic' Tarik Skubal Trade Proposal is a No-Brainer for LA
Dodgers Outfielder Drawing Interest From Phillies, Rangers as Trade Deadline Nears
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Final Series Before Trade Deadline vs Red Sox
Andrew Friedman Doesn't Rule Out Dodgers Blockbuster Trade at Deadline
Shohei Ohtani to IL? Dodgers Manager Says 'Nothing Should Be Off the Table'
Dodgers Lineup vs Red Sox: Shohei Ohtani Returns, Dalton Rushing and Max Muncy Out
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