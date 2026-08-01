Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Ties With Pitcher, ‘Realistic’ Tarik Skubal Trade Package, Alex Call Drawing Interest

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox, 9-4, on Friday evening and fell to 69-41 on the year.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani had a two-hit game, one of which was a two-run home run in the fifth inning while fellow superstar Freddie Freeman enjoyed a three-hit night including an RBI single in the fourth. Rookie backstop Eliezer Alfonso collected an RBI single of his own ahead of Ohtani's home run in the fifth.

On the pitching side of things, Edgardo Henriquez started the bullpen game and struck out one in his lone inning of work and handed the ball to Will Klein, who allowed three hits and an earned run on his way to recording four outs. Southpaw Cole Irvin returned to an MLB mound for the first time since 2024 and ate six innings for the defending champions as he struck out five and allowed six earned runs. Evan Phillips got the final two outs for the Dodgers in the ninth.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers designated a right-handed pitcher for assignment. In a corresponding move, Irvin was activated (and was charged with the loss) and right-hander Brock Stewart headed back to the injured list with a shoulder injury.

In other news, while Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has continued to be linked to a trade with the Dodgers, Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen theorized a "realistic" package that it may take for the two-time Cy Young award winner.

Finally, Dodgers outfielder Alex Call has been drawing interest from multiple contenders in both the American and National Leagues. The 31-year-old is hitting .246 this season with a home run and 16 RBIs in 60 games played.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Promote Pitcher After 2-Year Absence, Again Lose Brock Stewart to IL

Dodgers' 'Realistic' Tarik Skubal Trade Proposal is a No-Brainer for LA

Dodgers Outfielder Drawing Interest From Phillies, Rangers as Trade Deadline Nears

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Final Series Before Trade Deadline vs Red Sox

Andrew Friedman Doesn't Rule Out Dodgers Blockbuster Trade at Deadline

Shohei Ohtani to IL? Dodgers Manager Says 'Nothing Should Be Off the Table'

Dodgers Lineup vs Red Sox: Shohei Ohtani Returns, Dalton Rushing and Max Muncy Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers president of baseball operations didn't rule out the team making a blockbuster trade ahead of Monday's deadline👀👀



Who's your dream trade deadline target?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TbQ77RyR2T — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 31, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes tossing a baseball across a Major League field look effortless 😮 pic.twitter.com/b7ZZ918cNq — MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2026

Shohei Ohtani has been dealing with a knee injury since mid-June. He sat out Thursday's game.



Will the Dodgers put him on the injured list to get 10+ days of rest?



"Nothing should be off the table and nothing is set in stone," Dave Roberts said (read the full story below)😳😳 pic.twitter.com/zyfHbDOnMW — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 31, 2026

The Dodgers selected the contract of LHP Cole Irvin and placed RHP Brock Stewart on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated RHP Chayce McDermott for assignment. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 1, 2026

This system is absolutely LOADED 🤯🔥#Dodgers top prospect Josue De Paula CRUSHES a two run bomb! pic.twitter.com/sYJM7DQRMq — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 1, 2026

“There’s nothing that should get in the way of the Dodgers [trading for Tarik Skubal].” 👀@JeffPassan joins @CespedesBBQ to discuss why the defending champs look like the favorites to land Skubal.



(via Baseball Bar-B-Cast) pic.twitter.com/0RqQ3tHPOx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 31, 2026

Blake Snell will need one more rehab outing before he’s activated, per @FabianArdaya pic.twitter.com/6Bo97RN62x — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 31, 2026

MLB trade matchmaker ⚾️@JeffPassan picks the best trade candidates for the Yankees, Cubs, Dodgers and Brewers 👀 pic.twitter.com/UIUO7cjhmP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2026

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