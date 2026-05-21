Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series With Red-Hot Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting ready to open a massive three-game series on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend.

This is the first time that these two teams have met since the Dodgers swept Milwaukee in the National League Championship Series last season.

Los Angeles has to be feeling good about themselves entering this matchup after taking two of three games from the rival San Diego Padres to open the week. The Dodgers own a record of 31-19 on the season coming into this series.

The Brewers will enter this matchup following a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee has been one of the hottest teams of late, winning four straight series and holding a record of 29-18 overall.

Last year, the Brewers took all six games against the Dodgers in the regular season.

Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Probables

Friday, May 22: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs RHP Logan Henderson

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski will open the series for the Dodgers on the mound, looking to keep rolling. Wrobleski has been a needed commodity for Los Angeles this season, given all the pitching injuries.

Overall, Wrobleski has registered an ERA of 2.49 over 50.2 innings pitched. The left-hander allowed two runs over six innings in his last start against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Brewers will open the matchup with right-hander Logan Henderson, who has put up an ERA of 3.50 over four starts. In his last game, Henderson allowed one run over five innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Saturday, May 23: RHP Roki Sasaki vs LHP Robert Gasser

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Roki Sasaki in game two of the series, and he will try to duplicate the success from his last outing, in which he put together the best start of his career against the Angels.

Against the Angels, Sasaki fired seven innings (the most of his career), allowing one run and striking out eight. Overall, he has an ERA of 5.09 over eight starts.

Milwaukee will give the ball to left-hander Robert Gasser to counter Sasaki. Gasser has only made one start this year, recording an ERA of 4.50 over four innings.

Sunday, May 24: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs RHP Brandon Sproat

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the nod in the series finale, and he will be looking to pick up where he left off against the Padres. Yamamoto was lights out for the Dodgers against San Diego, throwing seven innings and only allowing one run while striking out eight.

On the year, Yamamoto has posted an ERA of 3.32 across nine starts.

Opposite him will be right-hander Brandon Sproat, who has put up an ERA of 5.75 over 40.2 innings this year. In his last outing, Sproat threw 4.2 innings, allowing three runs against the Cubs.

Key Injuries

The Dodgers come into this series with multiple injuries to pitchers across the roster. Both Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow) are out for the foreseeable future in the rotation, while Edwin Diaz remains out in the bullpen.

Los Angeles also saw a setback from relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol during his rehab assignment, while Jack Dreyer is now on the injured list. The Dodgers are also without Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández, but Hernández should be back from injury next week.

For Milwaukee, they have a long list on the injured list, too. Ace Brandon Woodruff headlines the injuries for the Brewers, with Jared Koenig, Rob Zastryzny, Quinn Priester, Angel Zerpa, Brandon Lockridge and Akil Baddoo also out.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers

First pitch for Friday's game is 4:40 p.m. PT/7:40 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasting on SportsNet LA and Brewers.TV.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasting on FOX.

First pitch for Sunday's finale is 11:10 a.m. PT/2:10 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasting on SportsNet LA and Brewers.TV.

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