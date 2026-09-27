Dodgers Could Call Up Hyeseong Kim for Postseason Roster

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted at the possibility of infielder Hyeseong Kim making the 26-man postseason roster next week.

Roberts recently told reporters that Kim will be part of the conversation.

“My expectation is Hyeseong will be here during the off week and potentially be a conversation for the postseason because he has the ability to run, to play defense, and steal a base,” Roberts said. “He’s in the conversation, yes.”

The 27-year-old made the postseason roster in 2025, appearing in just two games.

Meanwhile, Kim has been with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. He's been there for over three months, having been optioned there in late May.

In 43 games with the Dodgers this season, Kim hit .259 with a .651 OPS, along with one home run, 11 RBIs, 30 hits and 16 runs in 116 at-bats.

In total, Kim has only appeared in 114 games across two seasons. The infielder is in the second season of his three-year contract with the Dodgers, which he signed before the 2025 season.

Kim's time in Oklahoma City has been more of the same compared to his time with the major league club. In 85 games in Triple-A, Kim has a .262 batting average along with a .674 OPS, three home runs, 31 RBIs, 86 hits and 58 runs in 328 at-bats.

Whether Kim makes the playoff roster or not, Roberts stated that he will join the big-league club during their five-day layoff to work out and remain in play for the final roster spot.

Although the Dodgers could turn to Kim for a postseason roster spot, it's a gamble given his offensive inconsistencies.

Nonetheless, Kim is a threat on the bases. He served in that role in 2025, providing pinch-running.

Who Will Make the Dodgers' Postseason Roster?

There won't be many surprises when it comes to the Dodgers' postseason roster.

The usuals will be out there barring anything catastrophic. From a positional standpoint, it will be Will Smith, Freddie Freeman, Tommy Edman, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages, Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani, Enrique Hernandez, Miguel Rojas and Hunter Feduccia.

That's 12 players who are locks, with only one or two spots remaining. Josue De Paula seems to be in position to secure one of the last spots. Then, the other could come down to Hyeseong Kim and Alex Call, with Dalton Rushing likely getting left off.

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