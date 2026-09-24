Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Roster Move, Shohei Ohtani Returns, Josue De Paula on Postseason Roster?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres, 5-1, on Wednesday evening and fell to 97-61 on the year.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed two earned runs off five hits and struck out four across six innings of work. Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages had three-hit nights while Kyle Tucker kept up his hot bat with a two-hit performance.
Ahead of Wednesday's defeat, the Dodgers optioned rookie sensation Josue De Paula in order to make room on the roster for Shohei Ohtani to return from the injured list. Ohtani has just four more contests to ramp up as much as he can before the postseason begins.
As for De Paula, his option doesn't necessarily mean that he won't be on the postseason roster. Manager Dave Roberts spoke earlier this week regarding where his rookie would fit in October, or if catcher Dalton Rushing (with about a season-and-a-half more experience, but still on the injured list), would be a better bench spot.
“Hitting off the bench is very difficult and so you're just trying to figure out who gives us the best chance," Roberts said. “To be quite frank, it’s going to be tougher for Dalton [Rushing] given the time that he’s missed, and to kind of think that you have three games to get back in the playoff form, which is tough to do. It’s not a knock on him. He’s been great for us. but it’s still tough given that also you’re talking about the consistency of at-bats recently from Josue."
Rushing's first injured list stint forced him to take a month off, and after a four-game return during the first week of September, he has been back on the shelf. De Paula, on the other hand, has a .323 batting average with an OPS of 1.081 through his first 11 MLB games.
“We have to have those conversations and make a decision,” Roberts said.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Option Josue De Paula, Officially Activate Shohei Ohtani Off Injured List
Josue De Paula or Dalton Rushing? Dodgers Weighing Difficult Postseason Decision
Dodgers Veteran Could Miss Wild-Card Series for Unexpected Reason if LA Doesn't Get Bye
Dodgers Could Remove Shohei Ohtani From Familiar Spot Amid Return
Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Shohei Ohtani Returns But Isn't Leading Off
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson