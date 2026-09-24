Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Roster Move, Shohei Ohtani Returns, Josue De Paula on Postseason Roster?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres, 5-1, on Wednesday evening and fell to 97-61 on the year.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed two earned runs off five hits and struck out four across six innings of work. Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages had three-hit nights while Kyle Tucker kept up his hot bat with a two-hit performance.

Ahead of Wednesday's defeat, the Dodgers optioned rookie sensation Josue De Paula in order to make room on the roster for Shohei Ohtani to return from the injured list. Ohtani has just four more contests to ramp up as much as he can before the postseason begins.

As for De Paula, his option doesn't necessarily mean that he won't be on the postseason roster. Manager Dave Roberts spoke earlier this week regarding where his rookie would fit in October, or if catcher Dalton Rushing (with about a season-and-a-half more experience, but still on the injured list), would be a better bench spot.

“Hitting off the bench is very difficult and so you're just trying to figure out who gives us the best chance," Roberts said. “To be quite frank, it’s going to be tougher for Dalton [Rushing] given the time that he’s missed, and to kind of think that you have three games to get back in the playoff form, which is tough to do. It’s not a knock on him. He’s been great for us. but it’s still tough given that also you’re talking about the consistency of at-bats recently from Josue."

Rushing's first injured list stint forced him to take a month off, and after a four-game return during the first week of September, he has been back on the shelf. De Paula, on the other hand, has a .323 batting average with an OPS of 1.081 through his first 11 MLB games.

“We have to have those conversations and make a decision,” Roberts said.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Option Josue De Paula, Officially Activate Shohei Ohtani Off Injured List

Josue De Paula or Dalton Rushing? Dodgers Weighing Difficult Postseason Decision

Dodgers Veteran Could Miss Wild-Card Series for Unexpected Reason if LA Doesn't Get Bye

Dodgers Could Remove Shohei Ohtani From Familiar Spot Amid Return

Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Shohei Ohtani Returns But Isn't Leading Off

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani is back with the Dodgers.



Josue De Paula is in Triple-A for the first time in his professional career.



Read the full four-player roster move below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ULtCyteFr1 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 23, 2026

Josue De Paula in 11 MLB games without taking an at-bat in Triple-A:



.323 AVG

.500 OBP

5 XBH

7 RBI

11 BB/5 K



He did everything the Dodgers could have asked for and more in replacing Shohei Ohtani.



Now, he'll hope it was enough to earn a spot on the postseason roster. pic.twitter.com/wnrJtvq0gB — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 23, 2026

Scenes from Photo Day. pic.twitter.com/iWCRGoLgtJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 24, 2026

Everyone be quiet, my Sho is on 🍿



Shohei Ohtani makes his return to the @Dodgers lineup tonight! pic.twitter.com/l2bvSqC8So — MLB (@MLB) September 23, 2026

"There are only five games left. It's go-time for all of us... I do think that there's gonna be a heightened focus. I think he's (Ohtani) in a good spot physically."



Dave Roberts speaks to the media ahead of tonight's matchup with the Padres. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/EyqJlKtO2s — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 24, 2026

The Dodgers' Nos. 5, 6 and 7 hitters — Teoscar Hernández, Kyle Tucker and Andy Pages — have recorded multi-hit games tonight. They have seven of the Dodgers' nine hits so far. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) September 24, 2026

"Shohei Ohtani is feeling his best physically in weeks."@THEREAL_DV shares insight into Ohtani's potential return to the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/1EiwRw5zzS — MLB Now (@MLBNow) September 23, 2026

The Bulldog! On this day in 1988, Orel Hershiser tossed his fifth complete-game shutout in a row.



This MomenTito’s in Dodger history presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. pic.twitter.com/VgujD1aEBi — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 23, 2026

"We have a chance to go into October with a really strong representation of the talent we have."



Andrew Friedman addresses the media ahead of the #Dodgers matchup with the Padres. pic.twitter.com/DeaREoYQTh — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 24, 2026

The Dodgers rotation, the Padres bullpen, the Cubs offense, what is the most dominant group of any team heading into the Postseason and why?#MLBTonight — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 24, 2026

Where do you want to see Shohei Ohtani hit in the Dodgers lineup as he returns for the final 5 regular-season games and then the postseason?👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1jUehCWLgd — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 23, 2026

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