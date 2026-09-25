Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Friday's Series Opener vs Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in San Francisco for a three-game series with the rival Giants to close out the 2026 regular season.

The Dodgers already know exactly where they stand in the postseason race, so this series is merely for players to stay sharp and audition for the postseason roster.

The Dodgers have a handful of players coming back from injury looking to get their timing right. Moreover, they have a few roster spots up for grabs.

Thus, this series remains incredibly important.

“All we care about is playing good this weekend, these three games, and take that in,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “Doesn’t matter who we’re playing or what we’ve done against those teams. It’s all out the window come [next] Saturday. It’s game on there. [We need to] play good baseball so we can have some positive things going into the off week.”

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Friday

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal, the Dodgers' presumed Game 2 starter behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto, is making his final start of the regular season on Friday night.

Skubal faced the Giants last weekend, and had his worst start as a Dodger, allowing four runs on eight hits with just three strikeouts over five innings of work.

The left-hander will aim to get back on track in his final tune-up before the postseason. The Dodgers will be looking for Skubal and the rest of the starting rotation to carry them through October, just as the starting pitchers did a year ago.

Opposite Skubal will be right-hander Yunior Marte in a rematch of last weekend's pitching matchup. Marte struggled in that one, allowing six runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings with two strikeouts.

Since making his MLB debut on Aug. 29, Marte has a 4.66 ERA over 19.1 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernandez, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Enrique Hernandez, 2B

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Friday, Sept. 25 is 7:15 p.m. PT/10:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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