Dodgers Could Discuss Contract Extension With Freddie Freeman This Offseason: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their sights set on getting back to the mountaintop in 2027.

After falling short of a three-peat in 2026, the Dodgers are poised to do whatever it takes to be the last team standing next October.

While the Dodgers have the talent to do just that, as we saw this season, it's easier said than done, even with an elite roster from top to bottom.

Entering this offseason, the Dodgers have a ton of question marks and roster issues they must resolve. Los Angeles could go many ways this winter, but one thing is certain: Freddie Freeman will be in the thick of it.

The Dodgers' 2024 World Series MVP is entering the final year of his current six-year, $162 million deal. Freeman signed his deal in March 2022 and will become a free agent in 2028.

According to Jack Harris of the California Post, the Dodgers could begin discussing a contract extension with Freeman this offseason.

"The 37-year-old has indicated a desire to potentially play at least two more seasons beyond [2028], putting the onus on the Dodgers to make a decision on his future in Los Angeles," Harris wrote.

"To this point, the future Hall of Fame first baseman has repeatedly sidestepped any contract talk publicly. But it’s unlikely next year begins without him and the team at least discussing his long-term status in the organization at some point."

Freddie Freeman Wants to Play Until 40 and Remain With Dodgers

As Harris noted, Freeman has stated that he would love to finish his career with the Dodgers. Freeman also said he would love to play until he is 40, which would require him to play beyond the 2027 season.

"I've always wanted to try and play until I’m 40 years old," Freeman said earlier this year. "That would be three more years after this.

"I'm not going to put a firm number on it," he added. "I would have to get another contract, so I'm only worried about this year. But 20 years in the big leagues would be kind of cool and special."

The 2027 season will be Freeman's 18th overall and his sixth in Los Angeles.

Despite playing most of his career with the Atlanta Braves, he's built quite a legacy with the Dodgers.

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