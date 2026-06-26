Dodgers Could Trade Breakout Outfielder This Deadline, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be the premier organization in Major League Baseball. That comes as little surprise considering the star power on their roster.

The top-end talent on the Dodgers is incomparable to that of other squads, with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, to name a few.

However, while great players are necessary, every championship team needs the others to step up — and fortunately for the Dodgers, they have plenty of that on their roster, too.

One of the role players who has stepped up in a big way since being called up is outfielder Ryan Ward. The 28-year-old has filled his role perfectly since the team placed Teoscar Hernández on the IL in late May.

While that has been the case, there is a possibility that Ward's time with the Dodgers could be short-lived.

Ward's long-term future with the organization remains uncertain, and as Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports, he could potentially be dealt before this year's trade deadline.

"It’s encouraging (though maybe not surprising) to see how seamlessly Ward’s bat has transitioned to the big league level." Ardaya wrote. "It’ll still be hard for him to stick with the Dodgers long-term, but that at least makes him intriguing to rival clubs and only adds to what the organization could move at the deadline to reconfigure their roster.

"They got Brock Stewart for James Outman a year ago, and I wonder if they will try to do something similar next month. Especially with Teoscar Hernández slated to return by then from his strained hamstring."

Dodgers Could Have Tough Roster Choice Ahead

Ward has established himself as a threat at the plate for the Dodgers since being called up. He's showcased his power with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 54 at-bats. On top of that, Ward has recorded a .715 OPS.

While Ward has done a nice job in replacing Hernández in a platoon with Alex Call, the All-Star outfielder could be back as soon as next week. When he returns, Ward could be the odd man out.

The Dodgers' starting outfield is set with Kyle Tucker, Andy Pages and Hernández. Call and Tommy Edman are the back ups, leaving no room for Ward.

Why Would the Dodgers Trade Ryan Ward?

There's no clear spot for Ward, and there isn't expected to be one in the future with Tucker and Hernández under contract for multiple years.

Thus, the team could explore Ward's value on the trade market, as he is much more valuable to other teams than he is to LA.

The Dodgers could look for a similar trade as the one they made with the Chicago Cubs when they acquired two top prospects for Michael Busch.

While Ward could very well turn into an everyday player at the major league level, it's hard to imagine that being with the Dodgers. It took him seven years in the minor leagues before he finally got a call-up this year.

Although the Dodgers don't have any glaring needs on their roster, there is a chance they explore adding another relief pitcher before the trade deadline. If they choose to pursue bullpen help, Ward could emerge as a trade candidate to help facilitate a deal.

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