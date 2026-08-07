Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Critical Series Opener vs Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks are facing off in the first of three games at Chase Field this weekend that could go a long way in determining the National League West winner in 2026.

While the Dodgers have run away with the division since the middle of May, the Diamondbacks have suddenly made things interesting amid LA's season-high six-game losing streak.

The Dodgers (69-46) have an 8.5-game lead over the Diamondbacks (61-55), who sit in second place above the San Diego Padres. If Arizona wants any chance of winning the division, they'll likely need a sweep this weekend.

While LA remains in the driver's seat, they've been swept in consecutive series and desperately need to get back in the win column on Friday night.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks have split their first 10 games against each other this season, so the winner of this series will take the season series, and thus hold the tiebreaker.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers against Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly.

Sasaki will be making his 20th start of the season, and will reach the 100-inning mark after the first frame.

Overall this season, the second-year pitcher has a 4.64 ERA and 101 strikeouts across 99 innings. Since the All-Star break, he's been especially dominant, allowing three earned runs over 18 innings for a 1.50 ERA.

As for Kelly, he's 8-9 with a 5.40 ERA across 20 starts and 114.1 innings this season.

After a dominant July in which he went 3-0 with a 1.95 ERA over 27.2 innings, he struggled in his first start of August, allowing five runs on eight hits over five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Tommy Edman, 2B Hunter Feduccia, C

Freeman, who exited Wednesday's game after getting hit on the hand, is back in the lineup, as expected.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Aug. 7 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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