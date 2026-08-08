Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Teoscar Hernandez Dropped, Ben Rortvedt Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to even their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday and put an end to their season-long seven-game losing streak.

The Dodgers lost Friday's series opener in walk-off 4-3 fashion, as closer Edwin Díaz gave up a two-run home run to the Diamondbacks' No. 9 hitter, Ryan Waldschmidt.

“A loss is a loss, but to get walked off never feels good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “We didn’t play a clean game, a great game on either side of the baseball, but we did enough to put ourselves in a position to win a game, and unfortunately, we couldn’t finish it.”

The Dodgers will look to quickly turn the page, as their lead in the National League West is suddenly down to just 7.5 games. The Diamondbacks also now lead the season series, 6-5, with two games to go.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to play the role of stopper.

Yamamoto has been dominant all season long, but especially since the All-Star break, allowing six runs over 23 innings in his three starts.

On the year, Yamamoto has a 2.76 ERA and 121 strikeouts to 29 walks over 133.2 innings.

However, Yamamoto's worst start of the year came against the Diamondbacks right before the All-Star break, as he allowed six runs over six innings. He also faced Arizona on Opening Day this year, allowing two runs over six innings with six strikeouts.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, who's 6-1 with a 3.66 ERA across 78.2 innings.

Pfaadt has faced the Dodgers twice this season — once in relief and once as a starter.

In relief, he allowed two runs on three hits in an inning of work. As a starter, he allowed two runs on six hits over 5.1 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, 2B Teoscar Hernández, LF Hunter Feduccia, C

Edman has moved up to the No. 7 spot, with Hernández dropped to eighth. Feduccia is getting his second straight start with Ben Rortvedt on the bench.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, Aug. 8 is 5:10 p.m. PT/8:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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