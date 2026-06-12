Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Announces Shohei Ohtani Injury Update After Exiting Thursday’s Game

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided the latest on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani after he exited Thursday's game with left knee inflammation.

Ohtani was replaced by Santiago Espinal, who pinch hit for him in the seventh inning. The injury seemingly came out of nowhere.

Roberts said his level of concern for Ohtani's injury is "not high", according to Jack Harris of the California Post. Roberts described Ohtani's removal as "proactive."

Will Shohei Ohtani Miss Any Games for the Dodgers?

Roberts said he feels good about Ohtani being back in the lineup on Friday for the Dodgers' series opener against the Chicago White Sox. They'll assess him after the flight to Chicago.

When Did Shohei Ohtani Get Hurt?

Roberts said Ohtani first felt something in his knee/hamstring after a stolen base attempt that ended up being a foul ball.

Shohei Ohtani first felt something in his knee/hamstring area after a stolen base attempt on what wound up being a foul ball earlier in the game, Dave Roberts said



Roberts described the decision to remove him as being proactive. They’ll see how he feels tomorrow https://t.co/p5Yk8iJ0k7 — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) June 12, 2026

Shohei Ohtani Dominating in 2026

Ohtani was off to a productive start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, going 2-for-2 with a pair of walks. Ohtani hit a home run — his second consecutive day with a long ball — during the third inning, and later hit a single in the fourth.

The four-time MVP has been on a tear lately, batting .407 in his last 15 games with a slugging percentage of .763. He has five home runs in that span with 12 runs batted in and 24 hits.

Overall, Ohtani is hitting .305 this year with 13 home runs, 40 RBIs and an OPS of .964.

As a pitcher, Ohtani is further proving how much of a loss it would be if he had to spend time on the shelf. He has a 1.06 ERA on the year across 67.2 innings pitched to go along with 73 strikeouts in his 11 starts.

Justin Wrobleski Injury Update

In another concerning development, left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski left his start early with an apparent leg injury.

In the fifth inning, Wrobleski was hit in the leg by a comebacker before he then collided with Bryan Reynolds when running to cover first base. The team later categorized it as a hamstring contusion.

Justin Wrobleski left the game after getting hit by a comebacker and then colliding with Bryan Reynolds at first base.



He went straight to the clubhouse after just 79 pitches 👀 pic.twitter.com/fEm6sJFLPC — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) June 12, 2026

Roberts said the team doesn't believe Wrobleski's injury is anything major, and that he is confident he'll be able to make his next scheduled start.

Roberts also said they don’t believe Justin Wrobleski’s injury is anything major, and that he is confident he’ll be able to make his next start — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) June 12, 2026

Justin Wrobleski Dominating in 2026 for the Dodgers

Wrobleski had a productive first four innings in the contest, but allowed a pair of home runs and an infield single (off of his body) in the fifth before his removal. Right-hander Will Klein allowed two singles in a row upon relieving Wrobleski as the Pirates came within one.

Dodgers Justin Wrobleski left the game with a right hamstring contusion and Shohei Ohtani left the game with left knee inflammation. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 12, 2026

Wrobleski's final stat line of the day was 4.2 innings of work with four earned runs off of six hits, a strikeout and two walks. Across his 80 pitches, 50 of them were strikes and seven were swung on and missed.

The southpaw is another name who the Dodgers can ill-afford to lose with a 2.95 ERA across his 12 appearances (11 starts) on the year. He has a walk rate of just 5.1%, which is good for the 94th percentile in MLB.

Fortunately, it appears both Ohtani and Wrobleski avoided any major issues, which is great news for LA.

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