Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Exits Thursday's Game vs Pirates in Concerning Development

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has exited Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the top of the seventh inning in a concerning development.

The team did not initially provide a reason for his removal, but when Ohtani's spot came up in the lineup in the top of the seventh, Santiago Espinal pinch hit for him.

The Dodgers already lost left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski on Thursday, as he exited in the fifth inning due to a right hamstring contusion.

What is Shohei Ohtani's Injury?

The Dodgers then announced Ohtani left Thursday's game with left knee inflammation.

It's currently unclear when Ohtani suffered a knee injury. He was 2-for-2 in Thursday's contest, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances.

Shohei Ohtani was 2-for-2 on Thursday, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances.



#1: Walk

#2: Home run

#3: Single (and scored)

#4: Walk



He's now exited with left knee inflammation. It's currently unclear when the injury occurred. pic.twitter.com/l8FUZY8ipM — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 12, 2026

Ohtani walked in his first plate appearance, and then was out when Andy Pages grounded into a double play.

In his second plate appearance, Ohtani hit a home run, his 13th of the season.

In his third plate appearance, Ohtani singled and then later scored.

In his fourth plate appearance, Ohtani walked and was stranded at first base.

Shohei Ohtani is heating up at the plate for the Dodgers.



He homered in yesterday's ninth inning. Now he's homered again today and has three in the last five games.



Ohtani's OPS is up to .958 and he has 13 home runs this year. pic.twitter.com/pbuv96LovJ — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 11, 2026

Ohtani has been battling a blister on his pitching hand for the last few weeks, but hasn't mentioned any sort of knee issue. It's unclear if it's something he's been playing through or if it suddenly happened Thursday in Pittsburgh.

The Dodgers are heading to Chicago after Thursday's game for a three-game series with the White Sox.

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