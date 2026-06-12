Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski Exits Thursday's Game With Apparent Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski has exited Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning with an apparent injury.

Wrobleski was hit in the leg by a comebacker in the bottom of the fifth and then collided with Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds while trying to cover first base.

He was checked on by a trainer before exiting the game and going straight to the clubhouse after just 79 pitches.

Justin Wrobleski left the game after getting hit by a comebacker and then colliding with Bryan Reynolds at first base.



He went straight to the clubhouse after just 79 pitches 👀 pic.twitter.com/fEm6sJFLPC — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) June 12, 2026

Wrobleski was dealing through four innings, pitching four shutout frames on just 61 pitches. Then, things got unraveled in the fifth.

After Jake Mangum grounded out, Rafael Flores Jr. hit a solo home run to cut the Dodgers' lead to 5-1. Then, Jared Triolo lined out before the Pirates started a two-out rally.

Nick Gonzales singled ahead of a Brandon Lowe two-run home run. Then, Reynolds singled off Wrobleski, forcing him from the game.

Right-handed pitcher Will Klein replaced Wrobleski and proceeded to give up back-to-back singles to make it a 5-4 game. He then walked Tyler Callihan before striking Mangum out looking to end the inning.

Wrobleki's final line on Thursday was 4.2 innings pitched with four earned runs on six hits and one strikeout. He raised his season ERA to 2.95.

What is Justin Wrobleski's Injury?

The Dodgers announced Wrobleski exited Thursday's game with a right hamstring contusion.

Justin Wrobleski in Midst of Breakout Year

Wrobleski didn't open the year in the starting rotation, pitching four innings in relief in his first outing of the season.

He then moved to the starting rotation, and has been dominant ever since.

Entering Thursday night, Wrobleski had made 10 starts this season, going 7-2 with a 2.37 ERA across 64.2 innings. He's been a consistent presence in the back end of LA's rotation, keeping them afloat amid injuries to Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.

The Dodgers will hope Wrobleski isn't dealing with any serious injury and is able to make his next start. If not, the team could be forced to call up top prospect River Ryan, who's been dominating in Triple-A this season to the tune of a 2.81 ERA across seven starts.

The Dodgers have decided against calling up Ryan thus far as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery. However, he is more than ready to help the big league ball club, and could get the call if Wrobleski is forced to miss time.

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