Dodgers' Dave Roberts Had Conversation With Struggling Hitter Leading to Breakthrough

Outside of injuries, the Los Angeles Dodgers have not experienced many hiccups this year as they cruised to becoming the first team in MLB to reach 50 wins.

Los Angeles appears to be right on track as they are halfway through the season, currently on pace to win 104 games.

Over the course of a 162-game season, every team and its players are bound to experience ups and downs. One player who recently experienced a mini-slump was veteran outfielder Alex Call.

Call is in his first full season in Los Angeles after being acquired by the Dodgers from the Washington Nationals ahead of last year's trade deadline.

He's been solid for most of the season, but after a slight struggle, manager Dave Roberts helped the 31-year-old get over the hump.

The outfielder recently credited Roberts with helping him break through and get back to playing his brand of baseball.

"[Roberts] sat me down and said, 'You look like you're trying a little too hard.'” Call said to MLB.com. “He does a great job just telling how it is and saying, 'Hey, we love you and we love exactly what you bring to the game.' Basically, just take a deep, deep breath and be Alex Call."

The conversation seemed to work, as Call went 4-for-10 this week against the Minnesota Twins, even hitting his first home run of the season.

Roberts recently praised Call, saying that there's been no real drop off between him and Kyle Tucker, who the Dodgers were without for multiple games due to a back injury.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers "don't lose much" with Alex Call replacing Kyle Tucker in the lineup👀👀



He meant it as a compliment to Call but...😳😳 pic.twitter.com/KorVXh1doM — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 26, 2026

“It’s been great. Alex is such a good guy to have on the team,” Roberts said. “He knows his role. He’s dependable. He prepares. When you lose a guy like Kyle for whatever period of time, to fill in with Alex, you don’t lose much. You really don’t. I love his energy.”

Alex Call Fits Dodgers Winning Culture

Call has been productive and reliable since coming over to LA. This year, he's hitting .262 with 16 RBIs and a .711 OPS across 49 games. He has just 18 strikeouts to 16 walks.

Call is with the third team of his career after stepping onto the scene in 2022 with Cleveland. After three-plus seasons with the Nationals, Call may have found a new, long-term home in Los Angeles.

Call plays his role exceptionally well, and, most importantly, he fits the Dodgers' culture.

Call may not be the most talented player on the roster, but he consistently does exactly what the Dodgers ask of him. In many ways, that reliability and willingness to fill a specific role can be just as valuable as raw talent, especially for a championship-level team.

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