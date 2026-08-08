Dodgers' Dave Roberts Had Meeting With Kyle Tucker Amid Career-Worst Struggles

When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed outfielder Kyle Tucker to his massive four-year, $240 million contract this offseason, it was with the expectation that the All-Star could make a difference within an inconsistent offense.

The Dodgers were still able to win the World Series a year ago despite this, but Tucker was supposed to give the team more stability. However, the signing has backfired on the Dodgers in the first year of the deal.

Tucker is hitting just .244 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .719. His time with the Dodgers has been fairly underwhelming, but the team isn't giving up on him.

Due to his struggles, manager Dave Roberts called Tucker into a meeting ahead of Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Roberts wanted to make sure Tucker was still confident, and came out of the meeting feeling good about his outfielder.

“I think he’s in a good spot, I really do,’’ Roberts said. “It hasn’t been what anyone had hoped for up to this point, but for me, there’s been some signs breaking. There’s still a lot of baseball left, important baseball to play. But I think he’s in a great headspace.’’

No one has the answer as to why Tucker has struggled with the Dodgers, as he's on pace for the worst season of his career since his rookie year. Tucker just hasn't looked comfortable all year, with the All-Star pressing at the plate too often.

But it's not just his offense that's hurt the Dodgers this year, with his defense and base running also down. Tucker was praised for his glove and speed coming into the season, but he's regressed heavily this season.

Tucker currently ranks in the fifth percentile in MLB in terms of Outs Above Average at minus-6. His Fielding Run Value comes in at minus-4.

On the basepaths, his Baserunning Run Value is at zero, ranking in the 49th percentile.

Tucker recently got called out by Roberts for a base running error in a loss to the Chicago Cubs when he tried stretching a single to a double.

The team was down three runs, and Tucker made a big mistake on the bases.

"It's just the scoreboard. [Cubs outfielder] Seiya [Suzuki] throws as well as anyone in baseball," Roberts said. “It just doesn’t look good when you’re down three making the first out at second base.

"It just doesn't."

from way back at the warning track. pic.twitter.com/QwChxDg22f — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 4, 2026

Why is Kyle Tucker Struggling So Much?

Some have speculated that Tucker is too worried about living up to the huge contract that he got from the Dodgers. But Tucker has pushed back on this idea.

“I don’t take it like that,” Tucker said earlier this year. “I just go out and play, regardless, no matter where I’m at or what I’m doing. I just go out there and try and play well, try and have good at-bats, try and play good in the field and everything, and just try to help my team win.”

Whatever the reason is, Tucker just hasn't performed up to par for the Dodgers this year. It's hurt the offense, with the rest of the core getting older and a few others having down seasons, too.

The Dodgers are looking to secure a first-round bye in the postseason, but the team is currently amid a seven-game losing streak. The issues this season don't all fall on Tucker's lap, but when a star being paid $60 million a season performs like a role player, eyes typically will be placed on them more so.

There is time for Tucker to turn it around, and if he comes up big in the playoffs, all will be forgotten about his regular season issues.

For now, Roberts isn't losing hope.

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