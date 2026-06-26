Dave Roberts Says Dodgers 'Don't Lose Much' With Alex Call Replacing Kyle Tucker

The Los Angeles Dodgers have played the last few without star outfielder Kyle Tucker as he deals with a back injury.

Tucker left Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins early, and he's been out of the lineup since.

The team has taken a cautious approach with this injury, and it remains to be seen if Tucker returns for the start of the upcoming matchup with the San Diego Padres.

In his place, the Dodgers have turned to outfielder Alex Call, who has provided them with solid production. He's collected four hits, two runs batted in and hit his first home run of the season over the three games in Minnesota, his hometown.

A homer from the hometown kid! pic.twitter.com/LjziFpeFuD — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 24, 2026

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has enjoyed what Call has provided to the team this season, and he even had some interesting comments regarding the two players.

“It’s been great. Alex is such a good guy to have on the team,” Roberts said. “He knows his role. He’s dependable. He prepares. When you lose a guy like Kyle for whatever period of time, to fill in with Alex, you don’t lose much. You really don’t. I love his energy.”

This wasn't a slight at Tucker at all, but instead more praise toward the type of player that Call has turned into. Call has been a nice presence for the Dodgers in the outfield, providing the team with a reliable option that it can turn to when injuries arise.

Overall, Call has put together a nice season for the Dodgers, hitting .262 with one home run and 16 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .711. Call isn't an All-Star-type player, but he certainly helps fill out the roster well alongside all the superstars on this team.

The outfielder spoke out about what he tries to do in games, and how it's worked in his favor so far.

“It just means you’re going to have long at-bats, quality contact, and be a pest at the plate, someone who is going to be a pain for the pitcher to deal with,” Call said to the Orange County Register. “I take a lot of pride in that. I know there’s value in that, whether it’s having a long at-bat, maybe getting the pitcher a little more tired, and maybe my teammate gets a mistake.”

The Dodgers acquired Call last summer from the Washington Nationals, and his impact was immediate. Call played in 38 games during the regular season down the stretch, and he got into seven postseason games, hitting .364 across 11 at-bats in October.

Every team needs players like Call, someone who takes scrappy at-bats and does the little things well. This is what makes a roster well-rounded, and the Dodgers have been impressed with the growth of the veteran this season.

Los Angeles will hope that Tucker can get back on the field soon, but for now, Call has provided some nice production. He'll look to continue taking advantage of his opportunities as they come.

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