Dodgers' Dave Roberts Hints at Starting Pitcher Potentially Losing Spot in Rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen surprise struggles from one of the team's rising young arms this year.

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan, who's still just 26 years old, has struggled in his first full season at the big league level.

His most recent outing was by far his worst.

Sheehan struggled mightily against the Baltimore Orioles, getting his team into a hole they couldn't climb out of. Sheehan completed just 3.1 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits while allowing three walks.

This marked another poor outing from Sheehan, and it could be the beginning of him losing his spot in the starting rotation. After the game, manager Dave Roberts seemed to hint that changes could be coming if Sheehan doesn't improve sooner rather than later.

“In total, it just hasn’t been where we need it to be. Where he wants it to be,” Roberts said. “I think, right now, he’s probably searching a little bit, but he’ll get a start this next one and then we’ll see where it takes us.”

Sheehan's next start will come against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, and it could theoretically be his final opportunity to prove himself. Overall, the right-hander has had an up-and-down year, posting an ERA of 5.32 over 14 starts.

“He just wasn’t sharp. He really wasn’t,” Roberts said. “Slider wasn’t in zone. They were seeing him well. He wasn’t efficient. It was a grind for him.”

The right-hander reflected on this poor performance, owning up to the results.

“My execution was really bad,” Sheehan said. “At this point, my coaches, teammates, the fans, they all deserve better than what I’m putting out there right now.”

Is it Time for River Ryan?

If Sheehan can't put together more consistency on the mound, the Dodgers will need to make some tough decisions. Thus, it could finally be the time that top pitching prospect River Ryan gets his opportunity.

There have been rumors around Ryan being called to the major leagues for weeks now, but the Dodgers have held firm in keeping him in Triple-A for now. But with the struggles of Sheehan growing, it could be time for Ryan to get the nod.

Over eight starts in Triple-A this year, Ryan has posted an ERA of 4.46 with 43 strikeouts to eight walks. Ryan is coming off Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2025 season, but he's proven to be healthy so far this year.

The Dodgers have been adamant that Ryan won't be called up until he is ready, but given the injuries to Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow), this could be the perfect time. Sheehan will have one more chance to keep his spot in the rotation, and if he underperforms again, he could find himself in the minor leagues for a reset.

The Dodgers could also move Sheehan to the bullpen, but it seems more likely they want to keep him stretched out with their lack of starting pitching depth at the moment.

Thus, a trip to the minor leagues could help him get back to form.

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