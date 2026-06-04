Top Pitching Prospect Forcing Dodgers Into Difficult Decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been able to win multiple World Series on the backs of their superstar talent.

However, what has allowed the team to reach its dynasty status is the continued approach to building up the farm system.

One area that Los Angeles has focused on is making sure that the farm system ranks highly every season, offering the club the opportunity to field good, young players. Having this has allowed the Dodgers to not only make trades using prospects, but also to add guys to the roster without skipping a beat when injuries happen.

Pitching has been the foundation for this organization over the years, and the Dodgers still have multiple quality prospects coming up the system. One of them has been making waves this season, and is forcing Los Angeles into a tough decision.

Right-hander River Ryan has been excellent in the minor leagues for the Dodgers this season. His stuff has been so good that the Dodgers may have to call him up to the majors, even without the need for another arm.

“The stuff coming out of hand is awesome,” general manager Brandon Gomes said recently of Ryan. “I think we’re gonna keep building him up and try to build a nice foundation before we look to do anything there.”

The Dodgers have seen injuries to both Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) within the starting rotation, and there was some speculation that Ryan could be called up. But with the Dodgers trading for lefty Eric Lauer, the need for Ryan was pushed aside.

Gomes also pushed back on this idea, saying Ryan needed to be built up more. In five starts at Triple-A this year, Ryan has posted an ERA of 2.05, striking out 29 batters over 22 innings.

“[He’s] obviously incredibly talented, and back to full health and throwing the ball really well his last outing,” Gomes said. “But we need some time to get River built up. He needs to get out there and be able to pitch deeper into games before we feel good about bringing him up here.”

The right-hander missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it makes sense why the Dodgers want to be cautious with him. But his progression in the return has been great to see, and the team may not be able to hold him down much longer.

Ryan has pitched in the big leagues before, making four starts in 2024. His limited time was special for the Dodgers as he registered an ERA of 1.33 overall.

“We have to be mindful of his innings and workload, and not just be shortsighted, like, ‘Oh, well, he’s pitching great now,’” Gomes said. “We also would like him to build that foundation and be a potential option.”

If Ryan keeps pitching like this in the minors, the Dodgers' hand could be forced, and we could see him back in the majors sooner rather than later.

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