Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reverses Course on Shohei Ohtani Decision for Tuesday's Game

Heading into the Los Angeles Dodgers' series against the Houston Astros, manager Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani would return to his two-way ways.

Ohtani, who's taking the mound on Tuesday night at Daikin Park, was also going to be the Dodgers' designated hitter.

That is, until Roberts changed his mind.

During the Dodgers' 8-3 win over the Astros in Monday's series opener, Roberts decided that he would keep Ohtani out of the lineup when he pitches Tuesday night.

"Just kind of seeing how things are going," Roberts said of the reasoning for the change. "I just felt that, in my mind, just kind of seeing how it’s playing out, I think it’s best for everyone."

Roberts said that the decision was "definitely not" based on results, adding "it’s a little bit more body language and just watching the player."

Ohtani has been mired in a slump since his last pitching start, going 0-for-17 with six walks. He's been putting the ball in play — only striking out four times — but just hasn't gotten the results he's used to.

That was enough for Roberts to give him a breather when he takes the mound Tuesday night.

This will mark the third time Ohtani only pitches and doesn't hit in a game this season. The first one came April 15 against the New York Mets. The second one came this past Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

Shohei Ohtani has made five pitching starts this season:



6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 9 K vs. Marlins (didn't hit)

6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 7 K vs. Giants

6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 10 K vs. Mets (didn't hit)

6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 K vs. Blue Jays

6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 6 K vs. Guardians



He has a 0.60 ERA. pic.twitter.com/WJnXmi0lTY — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 29, 2026

Shohei Ohtani Wins Pitcher of the Month for March/April

Ohtani has been dominant as a pitcher this season, completing six innings in all five of his starts and allowing just two earned runs for a 0.60 ERA. He has 34 strikeouts to nine walks, and won his first ever Pitcher of the Month award for March/April.

José Soriano: 42.2 IP, 49 Ks, 0.84 ERA

Shohei Ohtani: 30 IP, 34 Ks, 0.60 ERA



Your AL and NL Pitchers of the Month for March/April! pic.twitter.com/tNExGInexk — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2026

Ohtani has made it known that he has goals of winning the Cy Young award this year, which would make him the first Japanese-born player to take home the award.

With Ohtani wanting to go wire-to-wire as a pitcher, the Dodgers know they have to take something off his plate throughout the year. For now, they've decided that something is hitting on his pitching days.

"We’ve certainly enjoyed the fruits of him doing [both], which he will continue to, at times," Roberts said. "But I think for me, it’s a start by start kind of read-and-react situation.”

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