Pitcher Shohei Ohtani Enjoying One of Best Starts to Season in Dodgers Franchise History

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is easily one of the biggest superstars in all of the sports world. Ohtani has transcended what it means to be an athlete in the sport of baseball, and he consistently has accomplished feats not seen since Babe Ruth.

Having a player who is able to both hit and pitch at an elite level gives the Dodgers a legitimate advantage each time out. But this season, Ohtani's pitching has been at a level that not even Los Angeles could have imagined.

Through his first 30 innings of the season (five starts), Ohtani is having one of the best openings to a campaign in Dodgers franchise history.

With an ERA of 0.60, Ohtani ranks fifth for the lowest ERA through five starts of a season in Dodgers history, per MLB researcher Sarah Langs. Only Fernando Valenzuela (twice), Don Sutton and Jesse Petty have had a lower ERA since 1912, when earned runs became official in the National League.

Lowest ERA in first 5 starts of a season, Dodgers since ER official in NL (1912):



1981 Fernando Valenzuela: 0.20

1985 Fernando Valenzuela: 0.21

1972 Don Sutton: 0.42

1926 Jesse Petty: 0.57

2026 Shohei Ohtani: 0.60 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 29, 2026

Being put into the same company as these three is a special accomplishment for Ohtani. Valenzuela and Sutton, specifically, are two of the best pitchers to ever come through the Dodgers organization.

Ohtani has also made some MLB history in his first five starts. In every start this season, Ohtani has gone at least six innings, while allowing no more than five hits, one run and not giving up a home run.

He's the only player in MLB history since earned runs became official to have that stat line in all five starts.

In each of his 5 pitching starts this year, Shohei Ohtani has:



gone at least 6.0 innings

allowed no more than 5 hits

allowed no more than 1 ER

allowed 0 home runs



No other MLB pitcher has done that in each of his first 5 starts of a season (since ER became official in 1913). pic.twitter.com/PjxS642qz3 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 29, 2026

These are some incredible numbers on the mound from Ohtani, and they prove that he may be getting better as a pitcher. His own teammates have spoken on this, which should be a scary thought for the rest of the league.

Before the season started, Ohtani set out a goal for himself to win the National League Cy Young award, and he has put himself into the conversation already. While the year is still young, there hasn't been another pitcher in the NL who is accomplishing even close to what Ohtani is doing so far.

Los Angeles has been working with Ohtani to maximize his ability on the field, sitting him from the lineup when he pitches in two of his last three starts. The Dodgers are likely to continue finding days for Ohtani to only pitch, helping the two-way star stay fresh over the long year.

His batting numbers have dipped a little to open the year, but the Dodgers don't seem to be concerned. Overall, Ohtani has hit .273 with six home runs and 13 runs batted in over 31 games.

Even with the slower start at the plate, the Dodgers haven't skipped a beat, and they have been one of the better teams in baseball. Eventually, Ohtani should break out in terms of hitting, and then his two-way prowess will really take off.

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