Shohei Ohtani Was 'Surprised' to Be Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, Says Dave Roberts

For the first time since May 2021, Shohei Ohtani is pitching and not hitting in a major league game.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to have Ohtani only pitch as he continues to recover from shoulder soreness stemming from a hit by pitch on Monday.

Manager Dave Roberts said the hit by pitch is the only reason Ohtani isn't in the lineup, as the team felt it "gives him the best chance to stay loose during the outing."

Roberts informed Ohtani on Tuesday night of the decision. He admitted Ohtani was "probably" a little surprised.

"I guess maybe surprised," Roberts said, "because I've never asked him to pitch and not hit."

"Once I told him," Roberts also said, "he completely understood."

Ohtani was hit on the back of the shoulder, and has gone 0-for-7 at the plate since, reaching just once in an intentional walk. With the off-day on Thursday, the Dodgers felt good with him still starting as a pitcher, but getting a little break with the bat.

However, Roberts said he "didn't know" if Ohtani would be on a shorter leash in his outing on Wednesday night.

Ohtani has been dominant on the mound to start the season, pitching 12 scoreless innings and allowing just one unearned run. He hasn't allowed an earned run over his last 28.2 regular season innings, which is the longest streak in the majors among starting pitchers.

Ohtani has felt some lingering soreness over the last couple days, but Roberts said he "feels much better today." He added Ohtani would be hitting and pitching on Wednesday "if it weren't for the hit by pitch."

The Dodgers expect Ohtani to resume his two-way duties in his pitching start next week. They, of course, will continue to monitor him as he recovers from the hit by pitch. Thursday's off-day should help with that.

Dalton Rushing Replacing Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday

With Ohtani out of the lineup for the first time this season, backup catcher Dalton Rushing is getting the start as the designated hitter. Rushing last started on Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a double.

On the year, Rushing is hitting exceptionally well, slashing .538/.571/1.308 with three home runs, four runs batted in and an OPS of 1.879 across 14 plate appearances. He'll look to continue that success on a day he only has to focus on hitting.

"I just think that he's swinging the bat well and I want to keep that momentum," Roberts said of the decision to have Rushing as the designated hitter on Wednesday night. "I think he's taking really good at-bats. I just felt that today was an opportunity to get him in there."

With Rushing as the DH, Will Smith is getting his third consecutive start at catcher. With a day off on Thursday, the Dodgers clearly felt good about Smith catching three days in a row.

Roberts said he's still deciding if Smith will start two or three games this weekend in Colorado as LA has a four-game series there. Rushing, of course, will start one or two games depending on Smith's status.

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