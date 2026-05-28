Dodgers Emerging as Favorite to Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

The Detroit Tigers entered the 2026 season as the American League Central favorite, but injuries have played a role in the team's downfall.

Given the loss of Detroit's contender status, two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is expected to be on the trade block ahead of this year's deadline,

Several teams with ailing starting rotations could use an ace, but few have the means to acquire the left-hander.

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers stand atop the pack.

The back-to-back champions have a roster loaded with talent, but also possess a top farm system in the league. The organization's success from top to bottom gives the Dodgers the best chance of trading for Skubal.

On 97.1 The Fan, MLB insider Bob Nightengale discussed why the Dodgers are the favorites to land the superstar pitcher, either at the trade deadline or as a free agent in the offseason.

"There's really a decent chance [they trade him]. Unless the Tigers have a dramatic turnaround, they gotta trade him," Nightengale said.

"The only thing with the Dodgers is they can probably say to themselves, 'Instead of giving up prospects we'll just buy him as a free agent in the offseason.' Either way, I think he would love to play for the Dodgers. He's from Kingman, Arizone. His family can drive over and watch him pitch at every home game. So I think, when he becomes a free agent, they would be the frontrunners to get him.

"They certainly have more prospects than anybody to get him done. If there's a favorite to acquire him, it would be the Dodgers for sure."

Is Tarik Skubal to the @Dodgers a real possibility? @BNightengale weighs in on the Dodgers chances of landing the 2x Cy Young winner! #BrockandAlex #TarikSkubal #TheFanLA pic.twitter.com/MhETGDCOJJ — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) May 26, 2026

Skubal is currently on the injured list after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He is expected to return in the coming weeks and his injury certainly won't dissuade teams from pursuing him this summer.

In 2026, the left-hander is sporting a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts across 43.1 innings pitched (seven starts). Skubal hasn't finished a campaign with an ERA higher than 2.40 in the last two years, when he won back-to-back Cy Young awards.

How Would Tarik Skubal Fit With the Dodgers?

The Dodgers lost Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell to injury earlier this month. While both are expected back well before the postseason, a team can never have enough starting pitching, especially in its quest for a third straight World Series title.

The starting rotation currently features Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Eric Lauer, Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski and Roki Sasaki.

Sasaki and Sheehan have struggled to be consistent and pitch deep into games this season. Lauer was acquired as a depth piece, and it's uncertain how he will perform in the long-term given his early season struggles with the Toronto Blue Jays.

That leaves Ohtani and Yamamoto as rotation staples in the Dodgers' present situation.

Only time will tell whether the Dodgers can execute a blockbuster trade for Skubal, but it would surely increase their chances of winning a World Series in 2026.

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