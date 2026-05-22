Dodgers Could Trade for Tarik Skubal Under One Condition, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be linked to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal until his future is decided this coming offseason.

Skubal will be a free agent this winter, and he is expected to command a contract potentially worth up to $400 million.

With this in mind, many around baseball have believed that Detroit could end up trading Skubal ahead of this year's deadline, rather than losing him in the offseason for nothing.

The Tigers haven't shown a willingness to pay Skubal what it will take to retain his services, and this is where a team like the Dodgers could come into play.

Skubal has been on the Dodgers radar for some time now, and there have been rumors around a possible trade this season. But to this point, no trade seems imminent, especially with Skubal recovering from surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

However, since Skubal went down, the Tigers have plummeted in the standings, leading many to think a trade could end up happening.

Tarik Skubal trade chances are rising.

1. Tigers have lost 14 of 16 and are in last and 5 games out in WC race. 2. Tigers have 5 starters on IL. 3. Skubal is progressing since elbow scope. 4. Tigers chances to extend him are nil. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 21, 2026

Dodgers insider Doug McKain of 97.1 The Fan LA radio believes the Dodgers could make the move for Skubal, laying out a scenario in which it's possible.

"I do think that there is a world out there, where if you look at the Dodgers lineup, there is really not that many moves to make," McKain said. "I still think that if they do lose a starting pitcher, then they will be in the market for Tarik Skubal, who is already getting back after the loose bodies. So I'm still here for Tarik Skubal, I still wanna see him in that Dodgers rotation at some point this year."

Los Angeles has already seen both Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell go down with injuries, which could have the team potentially thinking about adding a starter at the deadline.

The Dodgers are going after a three-peat this season, and Skubal would be a perfect piece to help the organization complete the mission.

Trading for Skubal could be risky, especially given the massive haul that it would take to land his services from the Tigers. But getting an extra few months to convince the left-hander why he should sign in Los Angeles could also be worthwhile.

Skubal has been arguably the best pitcher in baseball over the last few years, with him currently sitting as the two-time reigning Cy Young winner in the American League. The ace has been out following an elbow injury, but he is on track to return to the mound sooner rather than later for the Tigers.

This could also have his trade market skyrocket, especially with the Tigers underperforming this season. For the year, Skubal has made seven starts for Detroit, posting an ERA of 2.70 over 43.1 innings of work.

Until the trade deadline is over, Los Angeles will be a major player in any sweepstakes to land Skubal. But for now, there are only certain situations that would cause the team to go after him, and even then, the Dodgers' front office hasn't shown a willingness to give up a haul of prospects in recent years.

The Dodgers have been aggressive in the offseason in order to avoid having to pay a premium at the deadline. With the rotation already strong — even with the injuries — the Dodgers could very well be outbid for Skubal.

However, at the same time, if the Dodgers truly did want to go all in for Skubal, they could put together a package as good as any team in MLB.

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