Dodgers Injury Updates: Tyler Glasnow, Edwin Diaz, Tommy Edman and More

Injuries are always part of the story for the Los Angeles Dodgers and that remains the case for the 2026 season.

Ahead of Monday's series opener against the Colorado Rockies, manager Dave Roberts provided updates on several key players.

Tyler Glasnow

The Dodgers lost both Glasnow and Blake Snell to injury, which has left the starting rotation dependent on young pitchers to keep it afloat.

Glasnow landed on the injured list with lower back spasms earlier this month. The right-hander was initially expected to miss the minimum amount of time, but is now nowhere near a return.

Glasnow has finally started throwing, which means he needs to go through the entire progression. Roberts also said he'll need to go on a rehab assignment.

"I think Tyler is kind of playing catch again. I'm not sure when a bullpen is scheduled for him," Roberts said.

"He's lost some of the equity he had with the buildup. I would assume that there's a rehab situation that has to happen, but I don't know what that looks like."

Since being traded to the Dodgers in December 2023, the right-hander has dealt with multiple injuries each of the past three seasons. Glasnow missed the 2024 postseason with a right elbow sprain and missed two months of the 2025 campaign because of shoulder inflammation.

The hope is that Glasnow remains healthy upon his return from the IL this year as he is set to play a key role for the pitching staff in 2026.

Edwin Díaz

The Dodgers made quite the splash in the winter by signing the best closer available to a three-year, $69 million deal, but fans haven't seen much of Díaz in 2026.

The right-hander tossed just six innings before landing on the injured list with loose bodies in his elbow. After undergoing surgery last month, Díaz is expecting to start baseball activities this week.

"I think Edwin is supposed to start playing catch either today or tomorrow," Roberts said.

Even without Díaz, the Dodgers bullpen has had quite the impressive performance. Until Kyle Hurt gave up a solo homer to Ezequiel Tovar Monday night, the Dodgers bullpen had tossed 38 consecutive scoreless innings.

If Díaz returns to All-Star form, the unit should be that much more lethal down the stretch and into October.

Tommy Edman

Edman began the season on the injured list after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. The recovery for the utility man has been extremely slow, but the Dodgers wanted to make sure he wouldn't deal with any recurring issues because of his ankle.

The 2024 NLCS MVP should make his return by next month, barring any setbacks. Roberts revealed Edman is starting a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

"From what I understand, he's going to go back out on rehab [Tuesday] at OKC," Roberts said.

"We'll probably max him out," Roberts said of the length of Edman's rehab assignment. "When Tommy comes back, we're gonna have to make a move."

Brock Stewart

The Dodgers had somewhat of an underwhelming trade deadline last summer. The two main acquisitions from deadline day included outfielder Alex Call and Stewart.

Stewart made just four appearances for LA before landing on the injured list last season. He then missed the rest of the 2025 campaign and the beginning of 2026 after undergoing shoulder surgery.

This year, the right-hander tossed only two innings before being sidelined by a bone spur in his left foot.

It's safe to say the acquisition hasn't quite panned out, but Stewart is expected to return after going on a rehab assignment this summer. He's early in his throwing progression.

Evan Phillips

Phillips was one of seven Dodgers players to hit free agency at the conclusion of the 2025 season. He only tossed 5.2 innings for the Dodgers last year, but was a key piece in LA's World Series run throughout the 2024 campaign.

Phillips didn't allow a run through 6.2 innings of postseason baseball in 2024, but it was unclear whether he would return for the 2026 season because of his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

The right-hander had a slow free agency process because of the procedure, but gained interest from other teams around the league.

However, there was mutual interest between both parties on a reunion and Phillips eventually signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Dodgers in February.

The team was aware Phillips would miss some of the 2026 season, and it sounds like he's also nowhere near a return.

"Evan's behind Brock, but then they'll both go back out on rehab and see where we go," Roberts said.

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