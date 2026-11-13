Dodgers Exec Calls Out Blue Jays Outfielder Anthony Santander for Anti-Muslim Posts

When Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander appeared to endorse anti-Muslim comments on his Instagram account earlier this month, Los Angeles Dodgers special advisor Farhan Zaidi took notice.

Zaidi, one of the most prominent Muslims in the professional baseball industry, shared his candid reaction to the Santander controversy in an episode of the "Deep Left Field" podcast that published Thursday.

“I look at this whole situation and Anthony Santander had a great career in Baltimore, signed a big contract coming to the Blue Jays, obviously didn't play very well his first year, missed all last year," Zaidi told host Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star. "I don't know why he would put himself in this position.

"If I were him, I would shut the hell up. You know, and he should not be in the business of throwing hate grenades.”

To recap: Santander shared a pair of videos on his Instagram Stories on Nov. 4, shortly after the U.S. midterm elections. Both posts targeted Islam and U.S. Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, a Michigan Democrat who is Muslim.

The first post featured a picture of El-Sayed, who had just won election to the U.S. Senate. The accompanying message said: “America voted for Sharia Last Night!”

The second post was a video featuring a Christian preacher making generalizations about Muslims, including: “There is no such thing as kind Muslims.”

Santander deleted both posts after screenshots circulated online, prompting criticism from baseball fans and others. A statement from the Blue Jays attempted to distance the organization from the posts.

“Baseball is for everyone,” the statement read, “and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

Zaidi praised the sharp condemnation of Santander from Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins this week at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas.

“There aren’t words to express my level of disappointment with him making those comments,” Atkins said, via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. “I’ve expressed that to him. I think anything exasperating, some level of hate, anti-Islamic, is just extremely concerning.”

Zaidi said he doesn't know Santander personally. A native of Canada, he was the Dodgers' GM under Andrew Friedman for four years (2014-18) before leading the San Francisco Giants' baseball operations department for six years.

After being dismissed by the Giants, Zaidi returned to the Dodgers as a special advisor in 2025.

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