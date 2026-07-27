The Biggest Need the Dodgers Must Address Before the Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is a great opportunity for good — maybe even great — teams to bolster their rosters ahead of the postseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, with all the pressure that the quest for a third straight World Series title brings, have consistently warned that this year's trade deadline could be a quiet one.

Actions, however, speak much louder than words.

Rival executives continue to link the Dodgers with Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal as starters Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and now Shohei Ohtani continue to work back from injuries. Landing Skubal would instantly add the most premium of insurances in case any of the aforementioned aren't available come October.

However, the cost that the soon-to-be free agent would drive might not be desirable for a Dodgers team that is both all-in this season while also not known for their desire to purge their top-tier minor league system.

Instead, the Dodgers must address a more pressing and less luxurious need: catcher.

The Dodgers are reportedly seeking a catcher at the trade deadline, and are expected to compete with the Yankees and Rays, among other teams👀👀



Who do you want to see LA add at the catcher position?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wwT88atQXV — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 27, 2026

While Dave Roberts told reporters he expects two-time All-Star catcher Will Smith to be back in action come October, he also gave a pretty lackluster description of how the 31-year-old is progressing through his neck injury.

“He’s pain-free, he’s starting to get back into being more active,” Roberts said this weekend. “What that means, don’t really know yet. But he’s pain-free.”

Smith has been out since early June due to neck stiffness. To the surprise of many, Smith's injury has turned into a long-term stint on the injured list.

While Smith could return in time to be in proper shape for the postseason, it's clear that the Dodgers must address the catcher position at the trade deadline.

Second-year catcher Dalton Rushing has performed well this season, but has shown lapses of judgment throughout the year.

As a hitter, Rushing has been strong, and the Dodgers have clearly shown that they can win with the 25-year-old behind the plate. However, in a world in which Rushing becomes suddenly unavailable, the Dodgers do not want to be stuck with the unproven Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. as their only option.

Adding an experienced catcher like Cincinnati's Tyler Stephenson — who likely would not command a costly trade package —could put the Dodgers at ease knowing that if Smith is unable to return, they have two viable options behind the plate.

If the Dodgers only make one trade over the next week, it should be for a catcher, giving them the necessary depth in the one area they don't have it right now.

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