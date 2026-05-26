Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Could Retire Earlier Than Expected

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said this spring that he wanted to play until he was 40 years old.

Freeman, who turns 37 in September, has just one more year on his current contract with the Dodgers.

He said that he'd love to finish his career with the Dodgers — which would mean signing another two-year deal when this one expires after 2027.

"Four [more years] is just a number that's floated, "Freeman said this spring. "That was just floated because that would be an even 20 years, I’ll be 40. I got a family that I would like to go home to. But I do love this game. I love playing it. But for me, if I can do four, that’ll be 20 years. I think that’s enough.”

Now, it may actually be too much.

Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, welcomed their first baby girl into the world last month. London Rosemary Joy Freeman is making Freddie reassess his baseball future.

“I don’t like seeing my daughter grow up on a FaceTime call,” Freeman said to The Athletic. “When I’m sitting in a hotel room by myself at night after a game, I’m just like, ‘Oh man, what am I doing?’

“I’m not trying to sound like it’s just me. Believe me, I get it. But when you’ve done a job for as long as I have and achieved almost everything, to be still missing things, that’s what’s hard on older guys in this game.”

Freeman has long had a goal of reaching 3,000 hits, a milestone only 33 players in MLB history have reached.

That suddenly feels less important to him, though.

“Obviously, getting 3,000 hits would be very, very cool,” Freeman said. “But ever since baby girl came into this world about a month ago, my perspective has changed a little bit on individual stats and how long I would want to play.”

Freeman told The Athletic he still plans to play another three seasons after this one. However, the decision is weighing on him significantly more than it ever has.

“I’m missing things for something she’ll never know,” Freeman said. “She’s not going to know I missed these things either. But it weighs on me and my heart. I think everybody who knows me knows it weighs on me hard.

“All I ever wanted was a family. But all I ever wanted to do was play baseball, too. It’s such a hard thing, it really is.”

Freeman has also made it clear that he doesn't want to continue playing if he isn't still productive. Unfortunately for him, his play isn't going to make his decision any easier.

Freeman is proving he is once again among the most consistent players in MLB, hitting .260 with six home runs, 24 RBIs and an OPS of .803. He's still a slightly above-average defender at first base, and continues to be a clutch hitter for LA — he has an OPS of 1.380 with two outs and runners in scoring position this year.

For now, it's clear Freeman will play this year and next. Then, when his contract expires, he could have a decision to make.

“I feel good. My body feels good. We’ll see,” Freeman said. “There are so many factors in life that come along.”

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