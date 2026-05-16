Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Kyle Tucker 'Still Not Right'

Over the offseason, the biggest free agent signing around the league came from the Los Angeles Dodgers when they landed star outfielder Kyle Tucker. Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million contract with Los Angeles that featured a $64 million signing bonus.

Adding Tucker to an already star-studded lineup didn't seem fair, but the Dodgers did need to address the outfield position. Tucker was expected to help the Dodgers' offense not be so inconsistent this season, like it was in 2025.

But the veteran star has struggled to open his tenure in Los Angeles, and it has been a little concerning, to say the least. To Tucker's credit, he has started to hit better over the last week or so, but manager Dave Roberts still wants to see more from the outfielder.

“Yes, I think Kyle has looked better the last week. Still not right, for me – and for him,” Roberts said. “I think he is taking much better at-bats. I think he’s been much more consistent controlling the strike zone and not chasing as much which has led to a lot more contact and some hits.

“I see it once in awhile where I think he’s locked in, got his legs under him. But I don’t think he’s quite there yet.”

Overall, Tucker has hit .248 with four home runs and 20 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .747. At times, it has looked like Tucker has tried to do too much at the plate, and it has hurt his swing on a consistent basis.

Roberts has previously said that he believes Tucker has been trying to live up to the massive contract that he signed, and it has made him tense at the plate. But the Dodgers have been trying to work with the outfielder to break his slump and get his bat fully going for the season.

Even with the struggles from Tucker, the Dodgers have still found ways to win games this season. This is due to the overall talent on the roster, but for Los Angeles to reach its three-peat goals of the year, Tucker will need to be a major contributor.

Roberts has been happier with how Tucker has approached the last few weeks, with him being more patient at the plate. Tucker is far too talented to continue being a slightly above-average player, and the Dodgers firmly believe that he will break out at some point.

Roberts discussed what it will look like when Tucker is fully back.

“It’s a hyper-controlled strike zone," Roberts said. "You have to get him out in the strike zone, which a lot of pitchers don’t have the ability to do. Values the walk. He’s a doubles machine. I think the last couple weeks, we’ve seen that."

Tucker has hit at least 20 home runs in five straight seasons, so it's likely only a matter of time before his power translates this year. But until then, his performances will be placed under a microscope due to the large contract he signed over the offseason.

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