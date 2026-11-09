Dodgers Front Office Reveals Biggest Needs This Offseason

The next few months project to be quite busy for Andrew Friedman.

The architect of three World Series-winning teams is now tasked with putting together a roster good enough to get the Los Angeles Dodgers back to the Fall Classic.

We know Tarik Skubal is the cream of the crop relating to this free agent class. There's no guarantee the Dodgers will want to lock in yet another monstrous contract. There is a world where the Dodgers are more industrious — working on the edges to improve the club through trades and shrewd decision-making.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic riffed on all 30 teams within Major League Baseball. He carefully crafted offseason plans for each franchise pertaining to what they should do this offseason following conversations with the teams' front offices.

When speaking on the Dodgers, Bowden focused his energy on two particular topics: the bullpen and getting younger across the board.

"I think they could improve at second base and left field and add a platoon right-handed bat for third base, as well," Bowden wrote. "LA has some key relievers who are free agents: southpaw Alex Vesia and right-handers Blake Treinen, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol. The Dodgers have always been elite at replacing relievers, and I’m sure this offseason will be no different."

Bowden specifically mentioned Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota and Eduardo Quintero as "getting closer to being major-league ready." De Paula featured towards the end of the regular season — and played well enough to the point he earned a spot on the postseason roster. Sirota is most likely more ready to make the leap up at a sooner clip compared to Quintero at this stage.

The former MLB executive also theorizes that the Dodgers could take a swing at some of the budding stars across the league. Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz and Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams are two of those alleged options.

Having said that, the general points Bowden makes do make considerable sense. The bullpen is somewhat in need of a refresh. A host of the arms mentioned above have been through the wars with this franchise for quite some time.

While trusted and proven, there's also the idea that younger, less taxed arms could make more sense. Those hypothetical arms — whether coming from free agency or the farm system — could also prove to be cheaper. That's something to keep in mind for Friedman as he aims to get the Dodgers back into World Series contention.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.