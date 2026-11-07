Dodgers 'Unlikely' to Offer Tarik Skubal Record-Breaking Contract: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win another offseason.

The Dodgers have made it a habit of landing the biggest stars in baseball over the past several offseasons. In the past three years, they've brought in the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tanner Scott, Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz, to name a few.

Los Angeles has established itself as a premier destination for elite free agents, and with Tarik Skubal on the open market this winter, there's little reason to believe the organization will suddenly change its approach.

Skubal is a free agent for the first time in his career, and he is far and away the best one available this winter. The 29-year-old is coming off another stellar season and won back-to-back Cy Young awards entering this year.

Everyone who can afford Skubal will be gunning for him, including the Dodgers. While Los Angeles is among the favorites to acquire him, the Dodgers may not be willing to meet his price tag.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Dodgers are "unlikely" to offer Skubal the contract he so desperately wants, at least in terms of total value. They could, however, offer him a record-breaking contract in the form of average annual value.

"Skubal could set the record for the highest-paid pitcher, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million contract. If so, the Dodgers are unlikely to meet that mark — at least in terms of years," Woo wrote. "Andrew Friedman was wary of mega long-term deals last winter, preferring to extend the organization’s competitive window as long as possible. He’s sure to feel that way again. And that’s without factoring in the financial uncertainty of the expiring collective bargaining agreement and the federal investigation surrounding owner Mark Walter."

Dodgers May Have Perfect Formula to Sign Tarik Skubal in Free Agency

The record right now is set by Yamamoto, with his 12-year, $325 million contract that he signed with the team prior to the 2024 season.

Woo did add that the Dodgers may offer Skubal a shorter-term contract (year-wise), but with a high average annual value.

"But the Dodgers could offer Skubal a shorter deal with a higher annual average value, similar to what they did with Kyle Tucker," she wrote. "Skubal, represented by Scott Boras, will have an incentive to sign before the CBA expires on the evening of Dec. 1, and he’s expected to do so. How aggressively the Dodgers will bid for Skubal and the team’s roster plans thereafter remains to be seen."

Tucker signed with the Dodgers on a record-breaking short-term, high AAV contract. The Dodgers hope to have Skubal sign a similar deal; however, it's unclear whether he'll accept that type of contract.

If Skubal can see eye-to-eye on that type of deal — with a record-setting AAV and opt-outs but no long-term security — the Dodgers will likely have a strong chance of landing the two-time Cy Young winner.

If he's looking for long-term security and a record-breaking contract in terms of total dollars, he may not end up getting that from LA.

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