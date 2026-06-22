Dodgers Have Target Return Date for Teoscar Hernandez — And They Need Him

The Los Angeles Dodgers could soon be getting a major addition back to the lineup, with veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez getting more clarity on when he will return from injury.

Hernandez has been out with a hamstring injury for a majority of the last month after he left a game against the Colorado Rockies in May. The veteran will now be heading on a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Tuesday, beginning his final step toward a return.

The Dodgers are planning on having Hernandez play five games to make sure that he is fully up to speed. Hernandez will start by playing a couple innings in the first game, before ramping up to seven for at least two contests.

If all goes to plan, the Dodgers are expected to activate him for their series against the Athletics in Sacramento starting June 29.

“He's going to go out on an assignment early next week,” manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend. “I don't see it under four or five games, to be honest with you, because the first game is probably going to be two innings or two at-bats and then another two or three."

Before he went down with the hamstring issue, Hernandez had finally gotten his bat going at the plate after an early-season slump. Overall, he's hit .276 with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .785.

Since he went down, the Dodgers' offense has gone somewhat stagnant, especialy as of late. Los Angeles scored three total runs over the final two games against the Orioles, frustratingly losing both.

The Dodgers have only scored over five runs one time over their last seven games.

“The mindset of being offensive, and scaring pitchers out of the strike zone, I think for us it’s very in between,” Roberts said of the team's offense. “Pitchers just start to get that rhythm, that comfort, and that just shouldn’t be the case with our lineup. There’s passivity at the wrong time. I think that the mindset of scaring guys out of the hitting zone, we’re just not doing that right now.”

Los Angeles is hopeful that Hernandez will be able to return on schedule, but they'll be careful with him when he is back.

Expect Hernandez to get multiple days off early in his return as he gets back up to speed.

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