Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Already Has Target Return Date From Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to a hamstring injury earlier this week in an unfortunate update.

While trying to run out a ground ball against the Colorado Rockies, Hernandez suffered the injury, and he exited the game immediately.

The MRI results revealed a Grade 1 strain, which should put him out for about a month. The veteran revealed he hopes it doesn't even take that long, but the team will be cautious and not rush him back as they did last year with his groin strain that ended up lingering.

“I think it was a little different because it was in my groin,” Hernandez said regarding last year's injury. “Everything I do, you use that part of the body to do it, especially in this game. But I think if I give it time, right and rest like I should, the hamstring should heal soon and maybe I’ll be back on the field sooner than they say.”

The timing of the injury is unfortunate for Hernandez, as he had been on a heater at the plate before it. Hernandez struggled out of the gates, but got his numbers up over the last few weeks.

The veteran has hit .276 with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .785.

Thankfully for the Dodgers, testing showed that the injury may not be as bad as things looked on the field when it happened.

“The MRI read better than we had expected,” general manager Brandon Gomes said. “Hamstrings are tricky. But once he gets going, we’re hoping it’ll be a quick return, and we’ll try to get him some rehab at-bats."

Hernandez has been one of the catalysts for the Dodgers' offense over the last couple of years, so the team will certainly miss him in the lineup. But this will now give other guys a chance to step up, showing the organization what they can do.

Dodgers' Outfield Plan Without Teoscar Hernandez

Outfielder Ryan Ward was called up to replace Hernandez, and he is expected to split time in left field with Alex Call.

Call will likely still be given the majority of playing time, but this could be the opportunity that Ward has been waiting for.

So far, Ward has gone 2-for-6 (.333) with one run batted in, playing in two games for Los Angeles. As for Call, he's been putting together a breakout year, hitting .298 with 11 runs batted in and posting an OPS of .800.

Ward is getting his first career start in left field on Sunday.

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