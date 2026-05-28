Dodgers Placing Teoscar Hernandez on Injured List in Brutal Update

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez exited Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies with a left hamstring strain and is going on the injured list.

Manager Dave Roberts provided an update on the Dodgers star following LA's 4-1 win and sweep of the Rockies.

Hernandez is expected to miss at least a few weeks "at the minimum" and is set to get an MRI on Thursday.

Dave Roberts said Teoscar Hernández is going on the IL. Few weeks “at the minimum.” Will get an MRI tomorrow. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 28, 2026

Hernandez sustained the injury in the second inning while he was running to first base as he tried to beat a grounder to shortstop. He grabbed his hamstring and walked slowly back to the dugout.

Hernandez was in the midst of a hot streak this month, with an OPS of .892 in May. His frustration was palpable Wednesday night as he nearly slammed his helmet in the dugout.

Teoscar Hernández is out of Wednesday's game after he appeared to injure his left hamstring while running out a ground ball.



He was replaced by Hyeseong Kim in left field.



The Dodgers lost Kiké Hernàndez to the injured list before the game.pic.twitter.com/jS3ebjiTOC — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 28, 2026

It's a brutal development for the Dodgers, who just lost utility man Kiké Hernandez to injury on Tuesday night. After spending two months on the injured list to start the season, he was off to an electric start upon his return, reaching base in all four plate appearances prior to the unfortunate injury.

Ahead of Wednesday's series finale, the Dodgers placed the fan favorite on the injured list with a left oblique strain. He is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks.

Now, the other Hernandez on the roster is also sidelined.

It's certainly another gut punch for the back-to-back champions as the Dodgers offense had begun to find its way after an uneven start to the 2026 campaign.

Hernandez was a key piece in sparking the offense as he's slashed .346/.397/.577 with three home runs and 14 runs batted in across the last 15 games. He's been even hotter in this last stretch of seven games where he's recorded a slash line of .381/.440/.667.

On the season, Hernández is batting .276 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs and an OPS of .784 in 2026.

Who Will Replace Teoscar Hernandez on Dodgers Roster?

The Dodgers have a few replacements for Hernandez to plug into the lineup. On Wednesday, Roberts deployed Hyeseong Kim in left field.

Despite earning accolades for his defensive prowess in the infield overseas, Kim showed off his capabilities in the outfield against the Rockies.

Hyeseong Kim with an impressive catch in left field 👀



He replaced Teoscar Hernandez, who exited the game with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/PcYjrJjzbu — Valentina Sandoval (@ValentinaMrtnz_) May 28, 2026

As for who will replace Hernandez on the roster, the Dodgers have a few minor league options to consider.

Ryan Ward, who made his MLB debut earlier this season when Freddie Freeman was on the paternity list, could join the team in their next series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, Ward has mostly played at first base this season and his offensive numbers haven't been as strong as last season when he won Pacific Coast League MVP.

The Dodgers could also bring up left-handed hitting prospect James Tibbs III, who the Dodgers acquired in a deadline deal with the Boston Red Sox last summer. Tibbs has put up monster numbers at the plate this season, hitting 316 with 12 home runs.

Tibbs may need some more time to develop defensively as he's committed four errors in right field at Triple-A this season.

Outfielder Alek Thomas or utility man Tyler Fitzgerald could be options, too.

Injuries have plagued the Dodgers in May as the starting rotation lost Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow earlier this month. Now, two additional position groups were affected by injury in a single series this week.

Moreover, both Hernandez's are right-handed bats that can play in the outfield. Only time will tell how the Dodgers move forward without two key position players heading into the summer months.

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