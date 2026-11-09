Dodgers Hitting Coach Says Organization Essentially Forced Him Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be seeking a new hitting coach for the 2027 season.

Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Bates has departed from his position. Bates was reportedly offered a multi-year deal, but the two sides couldn't come to terms on a final agreement.

Bates was with the organization for 12 seasons, but his time with the Dodgers came to an end suddenly and unexpectedly.

The former Dodgers hitting coach said he took matters into his own hands regarding the status of his contract negotiations. He reached out to general manager Brandon Gomes, and he received an answer he did not expect.

“Basically, they said, ‘I think we should go our separate ways,” Bates told The LA Times. “I was just very taken aback, in a sense, by that.”

Aaron Bates Looks Ahead to Next Chapter of Career

Bates took a risk prior to the 2026 season, entering it on an expiring deal. However, things didn't go his way. Bates said he left all the negotiations up to his agent, Zack Scott.

“Processing it, I think that there’s always a time and a place, and I think that things run their course,” Bates said. “But I have nothing but amazing things to say about the Dodgers organization and people.”

Although things didn't go as he planned, Bates said there are no hard feelings between him and the organization.

“My kids grew up Dodgers, and I grew up a Dodger, as a coach,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate the way it’s worked out towards these last few days.”

Bates has spent the last eight seasons with the club and did his part to guide the Dodgers to three World Series titles.

Bates had a nine-year playing career, mostly in the minors. The Boston Red Sox drafted him with a third-round pick in the 2006 MLB Draft.

Towards the end of his career, Bates played with the Dodgers. He signed a minor league deal with the club and played in only 11 games in 2014.

In his limited time with the club, Bates hit .176.

After 12 years as a coach, Bates said he reached out to the Dodgers with his contract up. He said the team gave him non-competitive offer, and he quickly rejected it. That was the lone offer he got in what he said was essentially the team forcing him out.

As for what's next for the 42-year-old, Bates said he has options.

“I’m talking to many different teams, and we’re kind of working through some things, and I’ll leave it at that for now,” he said. “But it’s exciting times in that sense.”

The Dodgers finished third in MLB batting average at .257, only behind the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers. They're retaining hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc, and will now have to find a replacement for Bates.

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