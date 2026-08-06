Dodgers Infielder Was 'Set on Retiring' Before Career Turnaround in Los Angeles

If someone went back in time to 2017 and told Max Muncy that, over the next decade, he would be a three-time World Series champion and one of the best home run hitters for a storied MLB franchise in the Los Angeles Dodgers, there's a good chance he would have laughed them off.

At age 25, Muncy was considering seeking out other options outside of playing baseball.

After working through the Athletics' minor league system and struggling to make a name for himself in his 96 big league games, Muncy was released by the team that had drafted him in 2012. Viewing his playing career as all but over, he began thinking of ways to stay involved with the game he loves.

"I probably would have gone into coaching. I have a love for baseball and a knowledge in baseball where I couldn’t see myself doing anything else," Muncy recently told MLB.com's Bill Ladson. "When I was having those conversations with myself, maybe I wasn’t going to play anymore, but I was going to be involved in it somehow."

Fortunately for Muncy — and the Dodgers — Los Angeles' front office, then led by general manager Farhan Zaidi, signed Muncy to a minor league contract in the 2017 offseason.

"I just wanted another opportunity in baseball," Muncy said. "I was pretty set on retiring. Ultimately, I wanted to give it one more chance to play the game of baseball. The Dodgers are the only team that gave me that chance."

The Dodgers' bet on Muncy paid off big time, with the veteran clocking 247 home runs (and counting) across his nine seasons in LA — of which a franchise record 16 have come in the postseason.

In his first full season with the Dodgers, Muncy crushed 35 home runs. In his second full season, he did it again.

Now, Muncy is synonymous with the Dodgers' postseason success, as one of just five current players who was a part of the 2020, 2024 and 2025 World Series titles. He's come up in the clutch multiple times in October, from a walk-off home run in the longest MLB postseason game ever to a key home run in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series.

Max Muncy is making Game 7 real interesting 😮 https://t.co/vdt78rF3de pic.twitter.com/8UAOmVeXkv — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

"I never would have thought that," Muncy said when asked about his status as one of the Dodgers' franchise home run leaders. "I was just hoping for another chance to play and see where it took me. I had no expectations other than to keep having fun."

Muncy is continuing to exceed expectations in 2026, batting .253/.347/.494 with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs. At 35 years old, Muncy is thankful for his health, which has allowed him to have one of his best seasons as both a hitter and a defender in his nine years in LA.

"The biggest thing this year is that I’m healthy," Muncy said. "The last couple of years, I felt like I played really well, but I dealt with a lot of injuries. This year, I’ve been healthy. I feel that has been the biggest difference and being able to be out on the field more than where I was in the past."

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