Max Muncy on Verge of Making Dodgers History Not Seen Since 1977

The 2026 season has been another great year so far for the Los Angeles Dodgers, with multiple players putting together incredible seasons.

Veteran third baseman Max Muncy has been one of those players, continuing to prove his worth to the organization. Overall, Muncy has hit .269 with 16 home runs and 28 runs batted in, while recording an OPS of .903.

Muncy is currently in line to make the All-Star team, which would be the third of his MLB career. But if he were to be chosen to start for the National League, Muncy could make some franchise history.

The star would become the first Dodgers to start at third base since Ron Cey did it back in 1977. This would be his first time starting an All-Star Game, which would be an achievement in itself.

Muncy is currently in the lead to start the All-Star Game for the NL, with him earning his way. The veteran is among several members of the Dodgers who are dominating the early voting.

The Dodgers are dominating the first round of All-Star voting:



Will Smith: 2nd in C

Freddie Freeman: 1st in 1B

Hyeseong Kim: 4th in 2B

Max Muncy: 1st in 3B

Mookie Betts: 2nd in SS

Shohei Ohtani: 1st in DH

Andy Pages: 1st in OF

Teoscar Hernández: 5th in OF

Kyle Tucker: 10th in OF pic.twitter.com/yzKuAZQRQa — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 15, 2026

If Muncy can continue his excellent production, the spot could be his to lose. This would mark the first time being named an All-Star for Muncy since 2021, when he was in the game as a designated hitter.

With Los Angeles trying to three-peat this year, Muncy's performance has been great to see. The veteran has been one of the more crucial pieces to the Dodgers' success over the years, including him hitting some of the biggest postseason home runs for the team.

Max Muncy is making Game 7 real interesting 😮 https://t.co/vdt78rF3de pic.twitter.com/8UAOmVeXkv — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

There had been talk about the Dodgers moving on from Muncy in previous offseasons, but the organization has stood by its guy time and time again. Muncy is making just $7 million this season, while holding a $10 million club option for 2027.

In addition to his continued success at the plate, Muncy has quieted the talk around his poor defense. The veteran has worked hard to get better at third base, now ranking in the 94th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average.

Muncy has talked about winning being his priority, and playing for the Dodgers has allowed him to stay motivated every year. The Dodgers gave him a chance after the Athletics released him in 2017, and the decision to sign him has been one of the better moves made by the front office in the franchise's history.

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