Tarik Skubal Sends Message to Dodgers Fans Ahead of Debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off one of the biggest trades in recent memory, landing reigning two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers.

Adding Skubal to an already stacked starting rotation makes the Dodgers even greater World Series favorites than they were before. Skubal is set to make his Dodgers debut on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.

Ahead of his first start with Los Angeles, Skubal sent a message to Dodgers fans on social media.

"LA, Excited to be here! Look forward to competing with my teammates and giving the city everything I’ve got," Skubal wrote on Instagram. "See y’all soon!

Skubal was by far the best player available at the trade deadline, and once again, the Dodgers were able to win the prize. The left-hander now joins Los Angeles amid their quest for a three-peat before he enters free agency this winter.

"I’m excited to be here with these guys," Skubal said to reporters in his first media availability as a Dodger. "When you watch them from across the way, see them do their thing on TV, you just have a lot of respect because they play the game the right way.

“The entire focus of this organization is on winning championships and that is my entire focus playing baseball, so we’re very much aligned. I’m ready to go out there and compete and give this organization and city everything that I’ve got.”

With a stacked starting rotation, the Dodgers' biggest questions will be determined by health going forward. Los Angeles has seen some injuries take place to starters this year, making the addition of Skubal an incredible insurance open.

Part of why the Dodgers were able to land Skubal was due to him being a free agent after the season, with other interested teams wary of sending out a haul. Skubal still got the Tigers a great return package, with the Dodgers sending out multiple top prospects.

While Skubal can be a rental, the Dodgers will assuredly pursue him in free agency. It was also reported before the trade happened that Skubal's preference in free agency was the Dodgers, and Los Angeles now has a head start on the other 29 teams.

Skubal will now have a couple months to see what life could be like as a member of the Dodgers organization. He's expected to seek a contract worth more than $300 million this offseason, and the Dodgers are one of the few teams that would be willing to open the checkbook for him.

However, it remains to be seen how the pending lockout and new CBA negotiations following the 2026 season will impact the Skubal situation. But for now, the Dodgers are only focused on winning the World Series once again.

Skubal, who is always a fiery personality on the mound, should be energized to get going with the Dodgers. Both sides' only goal is to win a title, and the partnership now begins with potential history in their sights.

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