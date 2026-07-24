Dodgers Could Still Trade Eric Lauer at Deadline Despite Shohei Ohtani Injury: Report

With the trade deadline less than a week and a half away, the Los Angeles Dodgers' front office has some big decisions to make.

It has been reported that Los Angeles isn't interested in going big-game hunting at the deadline, despite the team being linked with many of the league's biggest stars. Instead, it seems that the Dodgers prefer to strengthen the depth of the farm system or simply add around the margins of the roster.

One name that has been floated as a potential trade candidate from the Dodgers is left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer. The veteran has been an impactful arm for Los Angeles since coming over in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this season.

But given the depth in the starting rotation that the Dodgers have (when healthy), Lauer could be on the move. And according to insider Katie Woo of The Athletic, Lauer remains a potential trade candidate, even with Shohei Ohtani being removed from the rotation for the time being.

"Depending on how Snell and Glasnow progress through the end of July, trading Eric Lauer — especially with several teams looking to fortify their rotations — remains a possibility," Woo wrote.

The Dodgers have been without both Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) for the majority of the season. But a new injury to Shohei Ohtani has emerged, with the team shutting him down from pitching indefinitely.

This would seemingly open the door for Lauer to remain in the starting rotation, especially with how productive he's been this year. But the veteran could also have a decent trade market, with the Dodgers looking to take advantage of his success.

Lauer has made eight appearances (seven starts) for the Dodgers, with the left-hander posting a 3.35 ERA over 45.2 innings. More importantly, the Dodgers are 8-0 in games he takes the mound.

The veteran has been a welcome addition to the staff, and Los Angeles has needed him to manage all the injuries. But the lefty will be a free agent at the end of the season, so capitalizing on him now would be smart asset management from the Dodgers.

Multiple teams across the league are looking for more pitching help, with Lauer being a solid option.

The Dodgers won't just give up Lauer, especially if the injured pitchers don't progress in the manner that the team hopes for. But the Dodgers have arguably been the best organization at maximizing talent over the years, so if the front office doesn't see Lauer as a piece for the playoffs, moving him now will be heavily considered.

Lauer's future with the Dodgers will be determined over the next week-plus, even with all the success he's found with Los Angeles. If he ultimately stays with the team, Lauer could be a solid option for manager Dave Roberts to use come playoff time, given his experience as a starter and bullpen piece.

In the immediate, he'll continue to post every sixth day and help stabilize a rotation missing multiple key players.

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