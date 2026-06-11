Dodgers Lineup vs Pirates: Shohei Ohtani Leading Off After Wednesday's Start

The Los Angels Dodgers will try to quickly put Wednesday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates behind them as they look to avoid losing their first series since May 8-10 against the Atlanta Braves.

After dominating Tuesday's series opener in 12-3 fashion, the Dodgers appeared well on their way to a series win as they led Wednesday's game by a score of 6-1 in the seventh inning.

However, the Dodgers bullpen imploded as the Pirates evened the series with a 9-8 win, setting up a rubber match on Thursday at PNC Park.

Dodgers Set to Make Roster Move Ahead of Thursday's Game

The Dodgers are expected to place catcher Will Smith on the injured list ahead of Thursday's game. Catcher Chuckie Robinson is expected to be called up to replace him on the active roster.

Dodgers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup on Thursday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to continue his breakout season.

The 25-year-old is 7-2 with a 2.62 ERA across 68.2 innings of work with 44 strikeouts to 14 walks.

Wrobleski pitched six shutout innings in his most recent start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and has allowed just one run over his last two starts (13 innings).

Opposite Wrobleski will be Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, who's 5-3 with a 4.81 ERA on the year.

Keller has especially struggled as of late, allowing at least four runs in four of his last five starts (and at least six runs in three of them).

He's allowed 13 runs over his last two starts (8.2 innings).

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Ryan Ward, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

The Dodgers are going with the exact same lineup as the first two games of the series.

With Smith set to finally go on the injured list, Rushing is getting his fifth consecutive start behind the plate.

Ohtani is leading off despite being pitching and hitting on Wednesday.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Pirates on Thursday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, June 11 is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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