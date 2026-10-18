Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez Reveals Free Agency Plans After NLCS Exit

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández got real about his upcoming free agency after the Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Hernández expressed his desire to return to the Dodgers, but also added that it's unclear where things will go this winter.

While in the past he's entered the offseason saying he'd only sign with the Dodgers, this time around, he left the door open to potentially have a new home.

"I would love to have one more try, trying to win another one," Hernández said to reporters in the clubhouse after the Game 4 loss. "But I don't really know what's going to happen. I hope I'm back, and if I'm not, I hope that I get to play for a winning team."

The 35-year-old completed his 13th season in the league and his 10th with the Dodgers in 2026.

Dodgers Face a Difficult Decision on Kiké Hernández

Hernández has been in Los Angeles for the past three-plus seasons; however, his second stint with the club has been marred by injuries.

Hernández has seen his games played decline since 2023. He appeared in 126 games during his first full season of his second stint with the Dodgers in 2024, followed by 92 games in 2025 and just 41 this past season.

Last winter, Hernández underwent left elbow surgery in mid-November and started the 2026 season on the injured list. He made his 2026 season debut on May 25.

However, he was quickly placed back on the injured list after he suffered a Grade 3 left oblique tear.

Hernández was activated on July 28 and played the rest of the way without limitations.

There is no doubt that Hernández is a beloved figure in Los Angeles. He's done more for the Dodgers in his tenure than surefire Hall of Famers who donned the Dodger jersey.

"Obviously we had a lot of expectations," Hernández said of the 2026 season. "We fell short. We had a good run, but here we are. I don't know what's going to happen with me personally, moving forward for next year. But this team is well positioned to keep winning and keep competing deep into October. So not only is this locker room very talented, but there's a lot of guys knocking on the door in the minor league system that can be really impactful players. So the organization is in good hands. We just, we fell short."

While the Dodgers have the tools to get the job done year after year, they need to retool a bit. After missing out on a three-peat, the Dodgers face major decisions about whether the organization will retain most of its players, like Hernández, or pivot to younger roster options.

The Dodgers will undoubtedly do what they can to reach the mountaintop as soon as they can. In the meantime, they'll have a lot to think about with the early playoff exit.

During the 2026 postseason, Hernández hit .074 with a .357 OPS, one home run and two RBIs in 14 at-bats.

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