Dodgers' Kiké Hernández Announces When He'll Return From Oblique Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers will soon he getting back some needed reinforcements across the roster, providing more depth for the last few months of the season.

Los Angeles has been playing without a few key contributors, including veteran utility man Kiké Hernández.

Hernández has been out since late May, when he suffered an oblique injury.

The initial diagnosis for Hernández was a "significant tear" of the oblique, and he was expected to be out for at least 8-12 weeks. The veteran has been putting in the work to recover from the injury, and he's now on track to return very soon.

According to Hernández himself, he plans to be activated during the Dodgers' first home stand after the All-Star break, which begans with the team taking on the Seattle Mariners. That series will start on July 28, and the home stand runs through Aug. 2.

Kikè Hernandez said if all goes to plan he will be activated first home stand after All-Star break, per @THEREAL_DV pic.twitter.com/gowadYMzex — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 10, 2026

If all goes to plan, Hernández will be a welcome sight for the Dodgers back in the clubhouse. Hernández is one of the energy guys on the roster, and he could offer a boost for the stretch run of the season.

His ability to play all over the diamond allows manager Dave Roberts more flexibility in building out lineups, adding more importance to his availability. But Los Angeles won't rush him back, allowing the injury to fully heal.

Oblique injuries can be very tricky by nature, so making sure that he is 100% healthy will be crucial. The postseason is the main part of the season for the Dodgers, and as long as Hernández is healthy during this time, the team will be content with him missing regular season games.

Kiké Hernández 2026 Injury History

Hernández missed the start of the season while recovering from offseason elbow surgery, with the veteran opening the year on the 60-day injured list.

It was revealed that the utility man had played through the issue last season, coming up clutch in the playoffs again.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache called Hernández's injury the "worst" he's ever seen of its kind.

The Dodgers were able to get Hernández back for two games this season before he suffered the oblique injury.

Hernández reportedly sustained the injury during batting practice ahead of his return, but he failed to let the medical staff know. He said he was "embarrassed" by the injury since he had just been activated from the injured list.

“I was pretty embarrassed about it,” Hernández said at the time. “I had to talk to you guys right after I hit [batting practice on Monday] and tell you guys I was pain-free at the time. I thought it was just a weird tightness. Never done an oblique before. So I didn’t really know what I was feeling."

Hernández still performed well in his limited time, going 4-for-4 at the plate with one home run and two RBIs. Then, he immediately went back on the shelf, and has been out ever since.

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