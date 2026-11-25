The Los Angeles Dodgers have plenty to do this offseason, especially after two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal inked a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets.

Not many teams are able to say their rotation is still in great shape after losing someone of Skubal's caliber, but if LA didn't address their starting pitching for the remainder of the offseason, it may not be seen as a negative.

An area that swiftly needs attention, however, is the bullpen.

Right-hander Evan Phillips departed to the Atlanta Braves in free agency, and left-hander Alex Vesia continues to be among the best relievers on the market. According to Dodgers insider Katie Woo of the Athletic, there are many potential suitors for the southpaw, putting even more pressure on LA to retain him.

"Re-signing Alex Vesia remains an option, though several teams (including the Mets and Miami Marlins) have expressed serious interest in the left-hander, and he too could land a three-year deal outside of Los Angeles," Woo wrote.

What Contract Could Alex Vesia Get?

Vesia is looking for a multi-year deal, and is coming off the kind of season that could get any team to open up the checkbook.

Across 72 appearances (58 innings) in 2026, Vesia had a 2.64 ERA, striking out 74 and walking 32. His swing-and-miss percentage was among the best in baseball, grading out in the 96th percentile. His ability to get batters to chase his pitches outside the strike zone ranked in the 95th percentile among qualified pitchers.

If Phillips was able to secure a three-year, $35 million deal in free agency, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Vesia earn a three-year deal reaching at least $40 million.

Which Teams Are Interested in Alex Vesia?

It's been reported that at least half the league has shown interest in Vesia this offseason.

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are two teams who have been linked to Vesia as they pursue bullpen help.

Another team in the Marlins — who originally drafted Vesia back in 2018 — are also reportedly interested, along with the spend-happy Mets.

According to former general manager and current insider for The Athletic Jim Bowden, the San Diego Padres are another team that could make a play for the left-hander if they lose out on Adrian Morejon.

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