Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández Suffers Concerning Injury in Second Game Back

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernandez exited Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies with a left oblique strain, the team announced during the matchup.

Kiké Hernández left tonight’s game with a left oblique strain. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 27, 2026

Hernandez made his season debut Monday after starting the year on the injured list as he recovered from offseason elbow surgery.

A day later, the Dodgers fan favorite was removed from the game because of a separate injury. An oblique strain can be quite tough in terms of recovery.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts sustained an oblique injury less than two weeks into the 2026 season and was sidelined for more than a month because of it. Hernandez being sidelined only his second game back is bad news for the Dodgers.

Manager Dave Roberts will provide an update on Hernandez postgame, but the team likely won't know the severity of the injury right away.

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