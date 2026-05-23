Dodgers' Max Muncy Exits Game vs Brewers With Injury in Concerning Development
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Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy has exited Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the eighth inning after getting hit by a pitch.
Muncy was hit in the hand/wrist area by a 95.5 mph sinker and yelled in immediate pain. He then left the game with a trainer in a concerning development for LA.
Here's a video of the hit by pitch, which got him on the right wrist:
Santiago Espinal replaced Muncy as a pinch-runner and took over at third base.
What is Max Muncy's Injury?
Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that the X-rays on Muncy's wrist came back negative.
The Dodgers expect him to be down for a couple days, but the hope is that it isn't too serious. There is swelling in the area.
Muncy added: "It hurts, it's not broken, all good."
Dodgers Can't Afford a Max Muncy Injury
Muncy is in the midst of another incredible year for the Dodgers, slashing .258/.363/.515 with 12 home runs, 19 RBIs and an OPS of .878, including Friday's game.
Muncy leads the team in home runs and runs scored (36), and is second in OPS behind Shohei Ohtani.
The two-time All-Star has also incredibly turned into a plus-defender at third base this year, ranking in the 97th percentile in Outs Above Average and the 94th percentile in Fielding Run Value.
He's continued to be the gift that keeps on giving for LA this year, while being owed just $10 million this year. He's under contract for $7 million next year with a $10 million club option in 2028.
The 2028 option has a $3 million buyout, guaranteeing him $10 million next year.
Who Would Replace Max Muncy if He's Injured?
If Muncy is forced to miss time, the Dodgers do have reinforcements on the way.
Utility man Kiké Hernández is eligible to be activated off the injured list on Sunday, and is expected to be activated on Monday when the team returns to Los Angeles. Hernández opened the season on the injured list after undergoing elbow surgery this offseason.
He could theoretically slide in as the immediate everyday third baseman.
In the meantime, Espinal can play third base, and likely will on Saturday with a left-handed on the mound for Milwaukee. Miguel Rojas can also play third base.
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras