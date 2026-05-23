Dodgers' Max Muncy Exits Game vs Brewers With Injury in Concerning Development

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy has exited Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the eighth inning after getting hit by a pitch.

Muncy was hit in the hand/wrist area by a 95.5 mph sinker and yelled in immediate pain. He then left the game with a trainer in a concerning development for LA.

Here's a video of the hit by pitch, which got him on the right wrist:

Max Muncy was hit by a pitch on the hand/wrist area and exited Friday's game.



He's been one of the Dodgers' best players this year, leading the team in home runs (12) while playing great defense at third base.



The Dodgers will hope it's not too serious.pic.twitter.com/YtDoxhn0YT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 23, 2026

Santiago Espinal replaced Muncy as a pinch-runner and took over at third base.

What is Max Muncy's Injury?

Manager Dave Roberts said after the game that the X-rays on Muncy's wrist came back negative.

The Dodgers expect him to be down for a couple days, but the hope is that it isn't too serious. There is swelling in the area.

Muncy added: "It hurts, it's not broken, all good."

“It hurts, it’s not broken, all good”



— Max Muncy https://t.co/WbFtcJdA0t — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) May 23, 2026

Dodgers Can't Afford a Max Muncy Injury

Muncy is in the midst of another incredible year for the Dodgers, slashing .258/.363/.515 with 12 home runs, 19 RBIs and an OPS of .878, including Friday's game.

Muncy leads the team in home runs and runs scored (36), and is second in OPS behind Shohei Ohtani.

The two-time All-Star has also incredibly turned into a plus-defender at third base this year, ranking in the 97th percentile in Outs Above Average and the 94th percentile in Fielding Run Value.

He's continued to be the gift that keeps on giving for LA this year, while being owed just $10 million this year. He's under contract for $7 million next year with a $10 million club option in 2028.

The 2028 option has a $3 million buyout, guaranteeing him $10 million next year.

Max Muncy this season:



.258/.363/.515

12 HR

.878 OPS

147 wRC+

5 OAA

6 DRS



Muncy has been one of the best all around third baseman in MLB this year. The Dodgers can't afford to lose him to injury. pic.twitter.com/zGD1BfT7IF — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 23, 2026

Who Would Replace Max Muncy if He's Injured?

If Muncy is forced to miss time, the Dodgers do have reinforcements on the way.

Utility man Kiké Hernández is eligible to be activated off the injured list on Sunday, and is expected to be activated on Monday when the team returns to Los Angeles. Hernández opened the season on the injured list after undergoing elbow surgery this offseason.

He could theoretically slide in as the immediate everyday third baseman.

In the meantime, Espinal can play third base, and likely will on Saturday with a left-handed on the mound for Milwaukee. Miguel Rojas can also play third base.

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