Dodgers Legend Doesn't Think Shohei Ohtani is Cy Young Favorite

The 2026 MLB season isn't halfway over, but the race for the National League Cy Young Award already looks like a boondoggle.

Voters can choose from several flavors of excellence.

Philadelphia Phillies lefty Cristopher Sánchez is 7-2 with a 1.46 ERA in a league-leading 86.1 innings. He did not allow a run in 50.2 innings, a record for a left-handed pitcher, until the seventh inning Wednesday against the San Diego Padres.

Cristopher Sánchez!!



50 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings



The 5th-longest single-season scoreless IP streak since the mound moved to its current dist (1893) and longest on that list by a LHP



👏👏👏



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/xhUIVxYnTN — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 4, 2026

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski is tossing fastballs at an average of 100 mph, leading the league with 108 strikeouts in 71 innings. He doesn't have Sánchez's innings volume but barely trails in ERA (1.65).

Then there is Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who on Wednesday blanked the Arizona Diamondbacks for six innings. His ERA for the season fell to 0.74.

Ohtani doesn't have the innings volume (61) to qualify for the standard ERA leaderboards, but he is nonetheless tied with defending Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes for third in the NL with 2.2 pitching WAR, per FanGraphs.

Ohtani's superlative batting as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter makes him a shoo-in for the MVP award for the third consecutive year. But one former Dodgers Cy Young Award winner believes Sánchez is the favorite for the award that goes to the best pitcher.

“I was rooting for him because I know how special it is in your life,’’ Hershiser told Bob Nightengale of USA Today of breaking his scoreless innings record. “He’s having a great year. He’s got to be the front-runner for the Cy Young. He’s got ridiculous stuff. And he’s a strikeout pitcher, much more of a strikeout pitcher than I was.’’

Sánchez, Misiorowski and Ohtani would likely be the top three finishers in the Cy Young race — in some order — if the season ended today.

Sánchez might have the narrative edge by virtue of his streak, but Hershiser could also be partial to those who rack up consecutive scoreless innings. His streak of 59 consecutive scoreless innings remains the all-time record.

Fortunately for Cy Young voters, the season doesn't end today. Sánchez, Misiorowski and Ohtani have time to separate themselves as pitchers and make their award case. Skenes, Milwaukee's Kyle Harrison (7-1, 1.57 ERA) and others have time to make it closer, too.

Perhaps fortunately for Ohtani, broadcasters don't get to cast a vote.

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