Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Mookie Betts and Will Smith Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to secure their first series sweep in a month on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers won Friday's series opener in dominant 6-0 fashion, and followed it up with a 15-2 beatdown on Saturday night.

The Dodgers last recorded a series sweep against the New York Mets from April 13-15 at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. They haven't swept a road series since April 3-5 against the Washington Nationals.

Dodgers vs Angels Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season.

It's been an up-and-down sophomore season for Sasaki, who carries a 5.88 ERA into Sunday's contest.

Sasaki has only completed six innings once this year, while allowing three or more earned runs in four consecutive outings. He has 31 strikeouts to 16 walks, while carrying a 1.63 WHIP.

Opposite Sasaki will be right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, who will be making his Angels debut.

The Angels acquired Rodriguez this offseason in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles for outfielder Taylor Ward. However, Rodriguez — who hasn't pitched since 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery — opened the season on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation and dead arm soreness.

Across 20 starts in 2024, Rodriguez had a 3.86 ERA with 130 strikeouts over 116.2 innings of work. He made two rehab starts this season, sporting a 2.79 ERA over 9.2 innings with 18 strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Dalton Rushing, C Miguel Rojas, SS Hyeseong Kim, 2B

Mookie Betts and Will Smith are out of the lineup, with Rojas starting at shortstop and Rushing behind the plate.

Pages has been moved up to the No. 3 hole, while Hernández is back up in the No. 5 spot.

Tucker returns to the lineup after getting Saturday off.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Angels on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, May 17 is 1:07 p.m. PT/4:07 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Angels Broadcast Television and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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