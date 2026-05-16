Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Kyle Tucker Out, Alex Call Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday in Anaheim.

The Dodgers took Friday's series opener in dominant 6-0 fashion behind three home runs and an impromptu bullpen game after Blake Snell went on the injured list with loose bodies in his elbow.

On Saturday, the Dodgers will look to win their first series against the Angels since 2023.

Dodgers vs Angels Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers coming off one of the weirdest pitching performances in recent memory.

Wrobleski pitched 8.2 innings in his start last weekend against the Atlanta Braves, allowing seven earned runs with seven strikeouts across 100 pitches.

Wrobleski has been a breakout star in the Dodgers rotation this season, throwing 40.2 innings across six starts and sporting a 1.99 ERA, even with last weekend's blow up.

He'll look to go deep in Saturday's game after LA was forced to use eight relievers on Friday. The only reliever to not pitch was Tanner Scott (the Dodgers had nine relievers in the bullpen as Charlie Barnes replaced Snell, who went on the IL).

Opposite Wrobleski will be Angels right-hander Jose Soriano, who's been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season.

Soriano has made nine starts, allowing a total of 10 runs across 54.1 innings for a 1.66 ERA.

However, after allowing just one run over his first six starts (37.2 innings), he's allowed nine runs over his last three starts (16.2 innings).

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Alex Call, RF Hyeseong Kim, 2B

Kyle Tucker, who's been better as of late but is still not where the Dodgers expect him to be, is out of the lineup on Saturday night for a scheduled day off.

Call is starting in Tucker's place, while Freeman returns to the Dodgers lineup after getting Friday's game off.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Angels on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, May 16 is 6:38 p.m. PT/9:38 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Angels Broadcast Television and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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