Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Kyle Tucker Out, Alex Call Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Brewers took Thursday's series opener in come-from-behind 5-4 fashion on the backs of a blown save by All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, his fourth of the year.

On Friday, the Dodgers were able to hold on to a 3-1 win, although Díaz again almost blew a save.

“It was a tough one,” Díaz said after the game. “But at the end of the day, I made my pitches, got the three outs, got the W. So that’s the most important thing.”

The Dodgers are now back to just one game behind the Brewers for the No. 1 seed in the National League. With a win, LA will take the top spot heading into Sunday's series finale.

Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to get back on track amid a rough second half.

After making the National League All-Star team with a 10-2 record and 2.69 ERA over his first 16 outings, he's struggled over his last four, going 1-2 with a 7.20 ERA.

Wrobleski faced the Brewers in the teams' May series in Milwaukee and had one of the worst starts of his first half, allowing five runs on eight hits over five innings in a 6-2 Brewers win.

Opposite Wrobleski will be the NL's Cy Young favorite, Jacob Misiorowski, who's been arguably the best pitcher in baseball this year.

The 24-year-old is 11-5 with a 1.76 ERA and 204 strikeouts over 133 innings. He leads MLB in ERA, strikeouts, ERA+ (237), FIP (2.16) and WHIP (0.74), among other categories.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Tommy Edman, 2B Teoscar Hernández, LF Alex Call, RF Hunter Feduccia, C

Kyle Tucker is out of the lineup, while Call is getting the start in right field. Also, Freeman is back up to the No. 2 hole with the right-hander on the mound.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, Aug. 15 is 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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