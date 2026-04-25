Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Will Smith Out, 4 Straight Lefties to Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a 4-0 lead heading into the seventh inning of Friday night's series opener against the Chicago Cubs. They ended up losing, 6-4.

On Saturday, the Dodgers will look to get back on track, while the Cubs — MLB's hottest team — look to extend their winning streak to 11 games.

Both teams enter Saturday's contest at 17-9. The Cubs are tied for first place in the National League Central. The Dodgers are now in second place in the NL West behind the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers against right-hander Colin Rea of the Cubs.

Sasaki has had a tumultuous start to the 2026 season, going 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA across 17.2 innings (four starts).

Sasaki has completed five innings just once this year, and has walked multiple batters in every game with a total of 12 free passes awarded. While the Dodgers have no plans to move him to the bullpen or send him down to the minor leagues, they need to see results from the 24-year-old sooner or later.

With Emmet Sheehan seemingly figuring things out Friday night and Justin Wrobleski dominating, the Dodgers could have a difficult decision to make in a couple weeks when Blake Snell returns.

Dodgers starting pitchers this week:



Justin Wrobleski: 7 IP, 1 ER, 3 K

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 7 IP, 3 ER, 7 K

Shohei Ohtani: 6 IP, 0 ER, 7 K

Tyler Glasnow: 8 IP, 0 ER, 9 K

Emmet Sheehan: 6.1 IP, 1 ER, 10 K



That's a 1.31 ERA. Just pure dominance. pic.twitter.com/TUbVinaF3u — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 25, 2026

As for Rea, he's off to a strong start this season, sporting a 3.00 ERA across 24 innings. He opened the season in the bullpen — recording a three-inning save — before becoming a bulk pitcher in his second start and then a starter/bulk guy in his last three.

He's coming off his best outing of the year, allowing one run over 6.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. He's recorded a win in each of his last three appearances.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, C Andy Pages, CF Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Will Smith is getting the day off with Rushing starting at catcher.

The Dodgers are then mixing up the lineup, with Muncy moving into the No. 3 hole. The Dodgers have four straight left-handed hitters to start the game.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cubs on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on Saturday, April 24 is 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX and can be live streamed on Fubo or MLB.TV.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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